Tiger Zinda Hai Box Office Collection Day 15: Salman Khan's Film Continues Its 'Steady Run.' All Set To Touch The 300 Crore Mark

#TigerZindaHai has a TERRIFIC Week 2... Will cross 300 cr mark + *lifetime biz* of #Sultan [ 300.45 cr] in Weekend 3... [Week 2] Fri 11.56 cr, Sat 14.92 cr, Sun 22.23 cr, Mon 18.04 cr, Tue 7.83 cr, Wed 5.84 cr, Thu 5.09 cr. Total: 291.55 cr. India biz. #TZH #TigerZindaHai biz at a glance... Week 1: 206.04 cr Week 2: 85.51 cr Total: 291.55 cr Decline in Week 2: 58.50%... EXCELLENT trending. India biz. #TZH BLOCKBUSTER.

A post shared by Taran Adarsh (@taranadarsh) on Jan 5, 2018 at 12:28am PST