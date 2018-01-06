Tiger Zinda Hai Box Office Collection Day 15: Salman Khan's Film Continues Its 'Steady Run.' All Set To Touch The 300 Crore Mark

Box Office Report: Salman Khan's Tiger Zinda Hai is dhoom-machoing at the box office

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: January 06, 2018 16:49 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Tiger Zinda Hai Box Office Collection Day 15: Salman Khan's Film Continues Its 'Steady Run.' All Set To Touch The 300 Crore Mark

Box Office Report: Salman Khan in Tiger Zinda Hai. (Image courtesy: YouTube )

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Salman Khan's Tiger Zinda Hai continues its 'steady run'
  2. The film has made Rs. 295.27 crore so far
  3. Tiger Zinda Hai also stars Katrina Kaif as Zoya
Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Tiger Zinda Hai is all set to touch the 300 crore mark. The film, which released on December 22 with packed houses, continues its 'steady run' at the box office. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted and wrote: Tiger Zinda Hai continues its STEADY RUN... Expected to cross 300 cr mark today [Sat; Day 16]... [Week 3] Fri 3.72 cr. Total: 295.27 cr. India biz." The Yash Raj Films-backed project was made on a budget of Rs. 150 crore, which it recovered within the first week of its release. Tiger Zinda Hai is a sequel to Salman and Katrina's sleeper hit Ek Tha Tiger and the duo have reprised their roles in the film.

Take a look at Tiger Zinda Hai's box office collection.
 

Earlier, Taran Adarsh tweeted and said that Tiger Zinda Hai has a 'terrific' week 2 and will soon cross the 300 crore mark: "Tiger Zinda Hai has a TERRIFIC Week 2... Will cross 300 cr mark. Salman's Sultan made Rs. 300.45 crore in Weekend 3."
 


Apart from Salman and Katrina, Tiger Zinda Hai stars Sajjad Delafrooz, Angad Bedi, Paresh Pahuja, Paresh Rawal, Girish Karnad and Anant Vidhaat Sharma.

Salman credits Katrina and the team for the humongous success of the film. He told news agency PTI, "As an actor, I always want to be part of movies that audiences thoroughly enjoy and the feedback that I'm getting from audiences is overwhelming and extremely satisfying."

Comments
Close [X]
The film is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and is already a blockbuster hit.

Have you seen Tiger doing the shikaar in Tiger Zinda Hai yet?

Trending

tiger zinda hai box office collectionTiger Zinda Hai Salman KhanTiger Zinda Hai Katrina Kaif

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Triple TalaqHot YogaLiving HealthyDalit protestsPrice ComparisonDealsUmar KhalidSouth Africa vs IndiaUS Cuts Aid To Pakistan