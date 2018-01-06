Tiger Zinda Hai Box Office Collection Day 15: Salman Khan's Film Continues Its 'Steady Run.' All Set To Touch The 300 Crore Mark

Highlights
- Salman Khan's Tiger Zinda Hai continues its 'steady run'
- The film has made Rs. 295.27 crore so far
- Tiger Zinda Hai also stars Katrina Kaif as Zoya
Take a look at Tiger Zinda Hai's box office collection.
#TigerZindaHai continues its STEADY RUN... Expected to cross 300 cr mark today [Sat; Day 16]... [Week 3] Fri 3.72 cr. Total: 295.27 cr. India biz. #TZH— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 6, 2018
Earlier, Taran Adarsh tweeted and said that Tiger Zinda Hai has a 'terrific' week 2 and will soon cross the 300 crore mark: "Tiger Zinda Hai has a TERRIFIC Week 2... Will cross 300 cr mark. Salman's Sultan made Rs. 300.45 crore in Weekend 3."
#TigerZindaHai has a TERRIFIC Week 2... Will cross 300 cr mark + *lifetime biz* of #Sultan [ 300.45 cr] in Weekend 3... [Week 2] Fri 11.56 cr, Sat 14.92 cr, Sun 22.23 cr, Mon 18.04 cr, Tue 7.83 cr, Wed 5.84 cr, Thu 5.09 cr. Total: 291.55 cr. India biz. #TZH #TigerZindaHai biz at a glance... Week 1: 206.04 cr Week 2: 85.51 cr Total: 291.55 cr Decline in Week 2: 58.50%... EXCELLENT trending. India biz. #TZH BLOCKBUSTER.
Apart from Salman and Katrina, Tiger Zinda Hai stars Sajjad Delafrooz, Angad Bedi, Paresh Pahuja, Paresh Rawal, Girish Karnad and Anant Vidhaat Sharma.
Salman credits Katrina and the team for the humongous success of the film. He told news agency PTI, "As an actor, I always want to be part of movies that audiences thoroughly enjoy and the feedback that I'm getting from audiences is overwhelming and extremely satisfying."
Have you seen Tiger doing the shikaar in Tiger Zinda Hai yet?