Tiger Zinda Hai Box Office Collection Day 15: Salman Khan's Film Continues Its 'Steady Run.' All Set To Touch The 300 Crore Mark

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif'sis all set to touch the 300 crore mark. The film, which released on December 22 with packed houses, continues its 'steady run' at the box office. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted and wrote:continues its STEADY RUN... Expected to cross 300 cr mark today [Sat; Day 16]... [Week 3] Fri 3.72 cr. Total: 295.27 cr. India biz." The Yash Raj Films-backed project was made on a budget of Rs. 150 crore, which it recovered within the first week of its release.is a sequel to Salman and Katrina's sleeper hitand the duo have reprised their roles in the film.Take a look at's box office collection.Earlier, Taran Adarsh tweeted and said thathas a 'terrific' week 2 and will soon cross the 300 crore mark: "has a TERRIFIC Week 2... Will cross 300 cr mark. Salman'smade Rs. 300.45 crore in Weekend 3."Apart from Salman and Katrina,stars Sajjad Delafrooz, Angad Bedi, Paresh Pahuja, Paresh Rawal, Girish Karnad and Anant Vidhaat Sharma. Salman credits Katrina and the team for the humongous success of the film. He told news agency PTI, "As an actor, I always want to be part of movies that audiences thoroughly enjoy and the feedback that I'm getting from audiences is overwhelming and extremely satisfying."Have you seen Tiger doing theinyet?