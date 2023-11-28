Tiger 3 Box Office Collection Day 16: Keeping Up With Salman Khan's Film

Salman Khan in a teaser from the film. (Courtesy: YouTube)

Tiger 3minted ₹ 2.60 crore (all languages) on day 16 at the domestic box office, as per a Sacnilk report. The total collection of the Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif film stands at ₹ 273.8 crore. Tiger 3, directed by Maneesh Sharma, witnessed a jump in its collection figures for day 15. The film made ₹ 6.75 crore, the report added. The third instalment of the Tiger franchise opened to theatres on November 12 (Diwali day). In the spy-thriller, Salman and Katrina reprise their roles as Avinash Singh Rathore aka Tiger and Zoya. Emraan Hashmi is also part of the project.



Tiger 3has become “the highest-grossing Diwali release in the history of the Indian cinemas.” The film has collected ₹ 447 crore (worldwide). The makers, Yash Raj Films, have announced the super hit news on Instagram. Along with the poster, the makers wrote, “Catch the high-octane action unfolding in cinemas now. Watch Tiger 3 at your nearest big screen in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. Book your tickets.”

After Tiger 3's worldwide success, Katrina Kaif expressed her gratitude towards fans. In a conversation with news agency ANI, the actress said, “The Tiger franchise has only given me love since 2012! So, it is an amazing feeling to have received so much warmth for over a decade now. Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai and now Tiger 3 are films that have been a part of my cinematic journey and growth as an artist and it's something that I cherish greatly.”

Katrina added that each instalment of the Tiger franchise has challenged her “physically and mentally.”

Tiger 3 also saw Shah Rukh Khan aka Pathaan. The actor featured in a cameo appearance. Speaking about the experience, Salman Khan said, “Our off-screen chemistry is better than our on-screen chemistry. When the on-screen chemistry is so good, you can understand the off-screen chemistry.”