Tiger 3 Box Office Collection Day 15: Count The Crores Made By Salman Khan's Film

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3continues to rule the box office and how. The film minted ₹ 6.65 crore (all languages) on day 15 at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. The film's total collection now stands at ₹ 271.09 crore. Tiger 3, directed by Maneesh Sharma, is the third instalment in the superhit Tiger franchise, after Ek Tha Tiger [2012] and Tiger Zinda Hai [2017]. Apart from Salman and Katrina, the movie also features Emraan Hashmi in a crucial role. Tiger 3 was released on Diwali day (November 12).

As per the official Instagram page of Yash Raj Films, the producers of the film, Tiger 3 is “the highest-grossing Diwali release in the history of the Indian cinemas.” Sharing a post on Saturday, makers revealed that Tiger 3 has made a business of ₹ 427 crore (worldwide). The text attached to the post read, “Tiger 3 roaring loud in cinemas near you now. In Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.”

To celebrate Tiger 3's 15 days in theatres, the makers have announced a “blockbuster weekdays offer”. They have slashed the ticket prices to ₹ 150 from Monday to Thursday. This offer is applicable in prominent cinema chains like PVR, INOX and Cinepolis from November 27 to November 30. Sharing the news on Instagram, YRF wrote, “Celebrate Tiger 3 with a Blockbuster weekdays offer of ₹ 150/- across all shows in participating cinemas from Monday 27 - Thursday 30 Nov 2023 in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.”

Tiger 3 also features Shah Rukh Khan in a special cameo. The superstar reprised his role from Pathaan. Interestingly, Salman Khan also had a cameo in SRK's comeback film, which was released earlier this year. Talking about sharing the screen space with SRK, Salman told news agency ANI, “Our off-screen chemistry is better than our on-screen chemistry. When the on-screen chemistry is so good, you can understand the off-screen chemistry.”

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee said, “In his third outing as superspy Avinash Singh Rathore alias Tiger, Salman Khan, with aid of a story by producer Aditya Chopra and a screenplay from Shridhar Raghavan, proves that there is always a great deal of purchase from the spectacle of an irrepressible hero leaping off all kinds of perches and landing on his feet.”