Thugs Of Hindostan: When Aamir Khan Is Nervous, He Takes 3 Idiots' Rancho's Advice

Aamir Khan has a long history of being "nervous" ahead of the release of his films and with Thugs Of Hindostan opening in screens just two months away, he is nervous again. In a recent interview with news agency PTI, the 53-year-old superstar shared the secret of how he deals with his bad case of nerves. Remember 3 Idiots? It's got something to do with Rancho - the character Aamir played in the movie. "Just two months are left for my film, and I am already nervous. After I did 3 Idiots, I got a solution which helps you in little ways. Put your right hand on your heart and say, 'all is well'," said Aamir.

Way back in 2016, Aamir told the media that he had begun smoking again out of nervousness just a day before Dangal's release. "I'm really nervous. Yesterday I had literally been hiding in the store room of Yash Raj Films so that no one could see me. I have been constantly thinking about Dangal and its driving me crazy. Numbers do not matter to me, neither do awards. The audience liking my film is equivalent to winning an award for me," he said, after which, the movie went on to redefine box office history in India and China.

Last year, Aamir tweeted to say that his sleepless nights are back ahead of the release of Secret Superstar: "One day to go. Tomorrow the film releases all over (and on 20th in Turkey). I hope you all like it. Haven't been able to sleep for the past 1 week... fingers crossed...waiting for your reactions," he tweeted. Last month, Aamir made another revelation when he told news agency PTI: "I want to go with my conviction while making a film and if there is a loss, I will mourn that also. I cry when my films don't work." Poor Aamir.

Talking about the "Mr Perfectionist" tag, which has popularly been assigned to him, he said: ""My days are far from perfect. I am someone who is extremely chaotic. I get lost in my head. When I am sitting in a meeting for one hour, it usually goes on for two hours. Then I remember I had something else to do too. My days tend to get longer. I get lost in my work and it takes longer than I think. Usually, my day is very chaotic. I am not perfect."

Aamir Khan co-stars with Amitabh Bachchan for the first time in Thugs Of Hindostan, which also stars Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, Thugs Of Hindostan releases on November 7.

