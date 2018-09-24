Thugs Of Hindostan Motion Poster: Meet Aamir Khan As Firangi. 'Beware Of This Thug,' Says Katrina Kaif

Aamir Khan in Thugs Of Hindostan. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

Highlights Aamir Khan says his character is the 'most honest person' Aamir introduced all his Thugs Of Hindostan co-stars last week Thugs Of Hindostan releases on November 9

Aamir Khan has described his character Firangi as the 'most honest human being' on earth in the latest motion poster from his upcoming film Thugs Of Hindostan. A new motion poster featuring the final (and probably the most-anticipated) thug from Yash Raj Films' new project hit the Internet today. Aamir Khan appears as a tipsy traveler (notice that mead bottle strapped to his side), who is cheerful but he is up to some mischief. "Sachai toh humara doosra naam hai and bharosa humara kaam... dadi kasam," Aamir wrote. An honest thug... really? Also, Katrina Kaif and fatima Sana Shaikh, who are also on Aamir's Thugs gang, warned us against this thug. Sharing the latest motion poster on her Instagram page, katrina Kaif wrote: "... Beware of this Thug," while Fatima added: "Iss Thug se Bach Kar dikhao."

Firangi, who can be seen travelling on a horse, seems to be the connection between land and sea which have divided the other thugs.

Meet Aamir Khan as Firangi in Thugs Of Hindostan:

Last week, the filmmakers introduced us to Khudabaksh (Amitabh Bachchan), the lord of the sea and to Zafira (Fatima Sana Shaikh), an ace archer and Suraiyya (Katrina Kaif) a mesmerizing dancer. In addition to the thugs we also met the film's main villain John Clive (Lloyd Owen), who is presented as a senior officer in the East India Company.

Here are the main characters from Thugs Of Hindostan:

The film is reunion of sorts for Aamir Khan, who is collaborating with Katrina and director Vijay Krishna Acharya again after Dhoom: 3, with Fatima Sana Shaikh after Dangal and with Lloyd Owen after Lagaan.

Thugs Of Hindostan will reportedly depict an epic battle between the East India Company and the 'thugs of Hindostan.' The film is said to be based on Philip Meadows Taylor's 1839 novel Confessions Of A Thug and it is touted to be the first mainstream Bollywood film to adapt a Thuggee or Thug story onscreen.

Thugs Of Hindostan will release on November 8.