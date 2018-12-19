Thugs Of Hindostan Failure Is Heart-Breaking, Says Aamir Khan's Co-Star Fatima Sana Shaikh

Fatima Sana Shaikh in Thugs Of Hindostan. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

Not just Aamir Khan and Katrina Kaif, actress Fatima Sana Shaikh is also disappointed with the critical reception of Thugs Of Hindostan, which was her second film after 2016 blockbuster Dangal. Speaking at the launch of Netflix web-series Selection Day, Fatima said: "Yeah... It (Thugs Of Hindostan) hasn't done well. It is very heart-breaking. It is very sad because we all tried to make a good film but unfortunately, it didn't do well. People didn't like it. So, I am feeling very bad for it," reported news agency IANS. Fatima played the role of princess Zafira, who was rescued by Khudabaksh Azad (Amitabh Bachchan) after her family was slaughtered by the East India Company. Khudabaksh raises Zafira as a 'thug' who returns to avenge her family's death and reclaim her kingdom.

After Thugs Of Hindostan released and tanked in November, Aamir Khan, who played the role of con artiste Firangi Mallah in the film, took the responsibility for the film's failure. "I would like to say that I take full responsibility for Thugs Of Hindostan not working with the audience. I think we went wrong. I would like to take full responsibility for that. You can be sure we tried our level best."

Recently, Katrina Kaif, who played the role of dancer Suraiyya, also said: "I know Aamir has spoken on the matter and it has really hurt deeply and personally. Disappointment is always good as it wakes you up little bit again," reported news agency PTI.

Thugs Of Hindostan, reportedly made on a budget of over Rs 300 crore, collected a little over Rs 151 crore in India. The film is releasing in China (a hot market for Aamir Khan's films) next week, which may help the film financially.