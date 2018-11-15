Thugs Of Hindostan Box Office Collection Day 7: Amitabh Bachchan And Aamir Khan's Film Is At 137 Crore, After Lowest Day Yet

Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan in Thugs Of Hindostan (Courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Thugs Of Hindostan released a week ago The Hindi version has earned Rs 132.35 crore Thugs Of Hindostan is directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya

Thugs Of Hindostan, Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan's big Diwali release, has earned over Rs 137 crore, trade analyst Taran Adarsh reports. The film hit the screens exactly a week ago to poor reviews, but on the opening day, it scored a half-century at the box office. On Wednesday, Thugs Of Hindostan collected Rs 3.50 crore, the lowest till now. The earning of the Hindi version is as follows. "Thugs Of Hindostan: Thursday 50.75 crore, Friday 28.25 crore, Saturday 22.75 crore, Sunday 17.25 crore, Mon 5.50 crore, Tue 4.35 crore, Wed 3.50 crore. Total: Rs 132.35 crore," Taran Adarsh tweeted. Adding the collection of Tamil and Telugu versions, Thugs Of Hindostan, in total, has made Rs 137.55 crore.

Take a look at the box office collection here.

#ThugsOfHindostan - #Tamil + #Telugu: Thu 1.50 cr, Fri 1 cr, Sat 75 lakhs, Sun 75 lakhs, Mon 50 lakhs, Tue 40 lakhs, Wed 30 lakhs. Total: 5.20 cr. India biz. #TOH — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 15, 2018

Taran Adarsh also shared a detailed report of the downfall of Thugs Of Hindostan in its first week.

#ThugsOfHindostan decline in biz...

Fri [vis--vis Thu]: 44.33%

Sat [vis--vis Fri]: 19.47%

Sun [vis--vis Sat]: 24.18%

Mon [vis--vis Sun]: 68.12%

Tue [vis--vis Mon]: 20.91%

Wed [vis--vis Tue]: 19.54%

Hindi version. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 15, 2018

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Thugs Of Hindostan 2.5 stars out of 5. "Big, bloated, bombastic, Thugs Of Hindostan is a period saga that banks solely upon action and spectacle for impact. It is all sound of fury. There is no dearth here of cannons and guns, bows and arrow, and swords and daggers," he wrote.

Thugs Of Hindostan is said to be the first Bollywood film to adapt the thugeee theme on big screen. Set in the 1795, the film follows the adventurous story of the thugs' battle against the East India Company for free India.

Thugs Of Hindostan, directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, also stars Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh.