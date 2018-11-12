Thugs Of Hindostan Box Office Collection Day 4: Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan's Film Is At 123 Crore. Now The Bad News...

"It did set new benchmarks on Day 1, but the negative word of mouth hit biz hard on subsequent days," tweeted Taran Adarsh

November 12, 2018
A still from Thugs Of Hindostan (courtesy YouTube)

  1. The film made Rs 17 crore on Sunday
  2. It had a blockbuster opening
  3. The film's total collection reads Rs 123 crore and counting

Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan's magnum opusThugs Of Hindostan has raked in an amount of Rs 17 crore on Sunday, pushing the total to Rs 123 crore (including Tamil and Telugu versions) and counting, tweeted trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Thugs Of Hindostan's dipping numbers at the ticket windows have been reviewed by Mr Adarsh as "rejection", who tweeted to say that "negative word of mouth" has affected footfall at theatres. "Thugs Of Hindostan faces rejection... The dwindling extended weekend biz clearly indicates it has failed to live up to the mammoth expectations... It did set new benchmarks on Day 1, but the negative word of mouth hit biz hard on subsequent days," tweeted Mr Adarsh.

 

 

Thugs Of Hindostan, which is said to be Bollywood's most expensive movie - made on a budget of Rs 200 crores, had a blockbuster opening day but made Rs 28 crore, Rs 22 crore and Rs 17 crore on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

 

 

Meanwhile, with the Diwali festivities nearing an end, the film's collections are expected to dip lower on the weekdays, said Mr Adarsh:

 

 

In his review of Thugs Of Hindostan for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee summed up the film's essence with these words: "Thugs Of Hindostan is all sound of fury: there is no dearth here of cannons and guns, bows and arrow, and swords and daggers. However, the narrative weapons it presses into service are hopelessly blunt and ineffective. It tries hard to impress but hardly ever does."

Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, Thugs Of Hindostan also stars Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

