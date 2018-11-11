Thugs Of Hindostan Box Office Collections Day 3: Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan's Film Makes 100 Crore But The 'Downfall Continues'

Thugs Of Hindostan's dipping figures suggest that the film will struggle to keep up a good pace over the week

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: November 11, 2018 14:39 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Thugs Of Hindostan Box Office Collections Day 3: Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan's Film Makes 100 Crore But The 'Downfall Continues'

A still from Thugs Of Hindostan (courtesy tohthefilm)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. The film opened to blockbuster numbers of November 7
  2. But the numbers began dipping over the next few days
  3. The film currently stands at Rs 105 crore and counting

While the Thugs Of Hindostan has 100 crore reasons to smile today, the recent collections raked in by the film has been described by trade analyst Taran Adarsh as "the downfall." Vijay Krishna Acharya's ambitious film Thugs Of Hindostan, starring two Bollywood biggies Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan, opened to middling reviews on Thursday but with a record-shattering box office business of over Rs 50 crore. However, Friday onwards, the film's numbers at the ticket windows began to dip. On Saturday, Thugs Of Hindostan raked in a lesser amount than on Friday with Rs 22 crore pushing the total to Rs 105 crore (including Tamil and Telugu versions).

In his assessment report, Taran Adarsh said Thugs Of Hindostan's dipping figures suggest that the film will struggle to keep up a good pace over the week: "The downfallL continues... Thugs Of Hindostan gets weaker with each passing day... With biz declining further on Day 3 [Sat], the writing is clear on the wall... Will find it tough to sustain from Day 5 [Mon] onwards," he tweeted. Thugs Of Hindostan made Rs 28.25 crore on Friday and Rs 22.75 crore on Saturday.

 

 

 

 

 

 

On Saturday, Mr Adarsh tweeted to say that: "And the decline begins... Thugs Of Hindostan slips on Day 2, facing a fall during Diwali holidays... Mass belt / single screens are holding better, but the cracks are already showing at plexes."

 

 

The film may be witnessing a downward graph at the box office but it tops the list of 2018's films with highest opening day collections. Thugs Of Hindostan plonked itself on the top spot with Sanju, Race 3, Gold and Baaghi 2 in the list below.

In his review for NDTV, Saibal Chatterjee summed up the essence of Thugs Of Hindostan and said: "It might entertain large swathes of the audience, but it is ultimately too tacky and unconvincing to lay legitimate claims to being India's answer to Pirates of the Caribbean. It isn't even a poor copy." Thugs Of Hindostan also stars Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

thugs of hindostanbox office

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
HOP LiveChhattisgarh Election 2018Raghuram RajanChandrababu NaiduDelhi Air QualityKarnataka By-election ResultsUS ElectionsTamil NewsLive TVLive Cricket ScoreBenefits Of JaljeeraPNR StatusTrain StatusEntertainment NewsDelhi Air PollutionBenefits Of Coriander Seeds Janardhan Reddy

................................ Advertisement ................................