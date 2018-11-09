Thugs Of Hindostan Box Office Collection Day 1: Despite Poor Reviews, Amitabh Bachchan And Aamir Khan's Diwali Release 'Smashes Records' With 52 Crore Opening

Thugs Of Hindostan Box Office Collection: Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan's film has earned Rs 52.25 crore

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: November 09, 2018 13:56 IST
Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan in Thugs Of Hindostan (Image courtesy: Instagram)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Thugs Of Hindostan's earning is so far the highest for any Diwali release
  2. It now stands on #1 on the list of top 5 opening day business of 2018 fil
  3. Thugs Of Hindostan also stars Katrina and Fatima

Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan's big Diwali release Thugs Of Hindostan might have not impressed the critics, but the cine-goers have made the film a blockbuster at the theatres. In just a day, Thugs Of Hindostan earned over Rs 50 crore and with this, it now stands on #1 on the list of top five opening day business of films in 2018. Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju previously headlined the list. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh reports that Thugs Of Hindostan collected Rs 50.75 crore and adding the business of its Tamil and Telugu releases, the current total comes to Rs 52.25 crore. (Whoa!).

"Thugs Of Hindostan smashes all records (Hindi films) as it breaches Rs 50 crore on Day 1. Sets new benchmarks in some circuits. Big holiday (Diwali) + tremendous hype + massive screen count help put up a sensational total," tweeted Mr Adarsh.

Here's the box office report of Thugs Of Hindostan.

 

 

Thugs Of Hindostan's earning is so far the highest for any Diwali release, for any Yash Raj Film and also for a Hindi film.

 

 

Taran Adarsh gave a detailed explanation of the records Thugs Of Hindostan now holds. He also added that the 'real test' for the film begins from Friday and it will have to 'maintain the pace over the weekend and weekdays too.'

 

 

 

 

Thugs Of Hindostan, also starring Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh, released to poor reviews. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Thugs Of Hindostan 2.5 stars out of 5. "Big, bloated, bombastic, Thugs Of Hindostan is a period saga that banks solely upon action and spectacle for impact. It might entertain large swathes of the audience, but it is ultimately too tacky and unconvincing to lay legitimate claims to being India's answer to Pirates of the Caribbean. It isn't even a poor copy," he wrote.

Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan's Thugs Of Hindostan is directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya.

