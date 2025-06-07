Aamir Khan Reveals Amitabh Bachchan Backed His Decision To Release <i>Sitaare Zameen Par</i> Only In Theatres

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Aamir Khan will return to Bollywood with a theatrical-only release of Sitaare Zameen Par. He declined digital release offers to encourage audiences to watch the film in cinemas. Aamir Khan prefers a six-month gap between theatrical and digital releases for fairness.

Aamir Khan is set to make his Bollywood comeback after three years with Sitaare Zameen Par. The actor has announced a while back, that the movie would be a theatrical-only release.

Sharing the reason behind this decision, the actor stated that releasing a film on a digital platform just eight weeks after its theatrical debut seemed like an unfair proposition to him.

In an interview with India Today, Aamir Khan spoke about how OTT platforms today pressure makers to release their films for streaming within a tight timeframe. While the actor has no issue with any platform, he stated that a six-month gap between theatrical and digital releases would have been more comfortable for him.

Aamir Khan said, "I am a loyalist of cinema, and I believe in it. Yes, it's a big risk, and there's a lot [of money] involved. If I don't get that chunk of my pre-sales, and the film doesn't work, it could lead to a major loss. I did receive offers, but I turned them down because I want audiences to go to theatres and watch my film. I believe in cinema, and I believe in my audience."

The actor shared that some of his close friends tried to change his mind. However, he ultimately found reassurance in Amitabh Bachchan's words, which helped him stick to his decision.

Aamir Khan added, “Everyone was suggesting we go the conventional way, but I was adamant about a theatre-only release. That night, when I met Mr Bachchan, I don't know what came over me, but I opened up to him about my concerns. I told him that friends and well-wishers all felt I wasn't making the right choice.”

He added, "I was scared and unsure, but he told me, ‘Why aren't you doing it? You've always taken risks. You're a risk-taker.' All of us deeply respect Amit ji, and when he said that, it validated my belief. That's when I decided to go ahead and release the film only in cinemas.”

Aamir Khan emphasised that his decision on a theatrical-only release applies only to Sitaare Zameen Par, as of now. The production company will assess the response to this film before deciding on release strategies for future projects.

Directed by RS Prasanna, Sitaare Zameen Par also features Genelia D'Souza and Darsheel Safary. The film will release in theatres on June 20.