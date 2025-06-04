Netflix Makes Mega Bid For Aamir Khan's <i>Sitaare Zameen Par</i> To Beat YouTube Premiere Strategy: Report

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Aamir Khan's film Sitaare Zameen Par will release in theaters on June 20, 2025. Netflix has increased its bid for the film's digital rights from Rs 50-60 crore to Rs 125 crore. The rise in Netflix's offer is due to Aamir Khan's push for a YouTube Pay-Per-View release model.

Aamir Khan's upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par is all set to hit cinema screens on June 20, 2025. While the film is already making waves, it's also grabbing headlines for a different reason.

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, Netflix has more than doubled its initial offer to bag the digital rights for Sitaare Zameen Par. The streaming giant, which first offered around Rs 50–60 crore, has now come back with a massive Rs 125 crore bid to secure the much-awaited film.

The sharp increase is a response to Aamir Khan's strong push for an alternative digital release model — specifically, YouTube Pay-Per-View.

What's Happening

Netflix had initially offered Rs 50-60 crore to buy the digital rights of Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par. Latest report suggests that the OTT platform has now made a bid of Rs 125 crore to lock the deal.

This staggering jump is because of Aamir Khan's decision on opting for a YouTube Pay-Per-View digital release model.

The report also mentions that Aamir Khan's bold stance has apparently shaken up traditional streaming platforms. In a bid to keep Sitaare Zameen Par off YouTube, Netflix is now leading the race with its aggressive offer.

“The film's move to a YouTube Pay-Per-View model could disrupt the whole ecosystem. If Aamir pulls it off, it will embolden more filmmakers to go direct-to-audience via open platforms. This would mean streaming platforms like Netflix and Amazon will now have to compete with a format that is cheaper, more accessible, and less exclusive,” a senior industry insider close to the negotiations told the publication.

They added, “For Netflix, acquiring Sitaare Zameen Par is no longer just about the film's potential - it's about protecting their turf. Aamir's audience reach and the credibility of the project make it a pivotal moment for OTT strategy in India.”

About Sitaare Zameen Par

Directed by RS Prasanna, Sitaare Zameen Par is a spiritual sequel to Aamir Khan's 2007 film Taare Zameen Par. The original also featured Darsheel Safary and Tisca Chopra in important roles.

Bankrolled by Aamir Khan Productions, Sitaare Zameen Par features Genelia D'Souza as the female lead. The movies also introduces 10 debutants - Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra and Simran Mangeshkar.

In A Nutshell

