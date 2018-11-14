Thugs Of Hindostan Box Office Collection Day 6: Aamir Khan's Film Earns Rs 133.75 Crore

Katrina Kaif in a still from Thugs Of Hindostan. (Image courtesy: taranadrash)

Highlights The film opened in theaters last week The film has been directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya The film's business witnessed a decline on Tuesday

Vijay Krishna Acharya's Thugs Of Hindostan, featuring Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan, might have managed to collect a whopping sum of Rs 133.75 crore within six days of its release but the film witnessed a "decline" in its business on Tuesday as the film's Hindi version earned Rs 4.35 crore, while the Tamil and Telugu versions together collected Rs 40 lakh, reports trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film's performance was not very impressive on Monday either. In his previous tweet, Taran Adarsh wrote: "Thugs Of Hindostan crashes on Monday. Witnesses a drastic fall. In fact, expect a free-fall on weekdays."

#ThugsOfHindostan

HINDI:

Thu 50.75 cr, Fri 28.25 cr, Sat 22.75 cr, Sun 17.25 cr, Mon 5.50 cr, Tue 4.35 cr. Total: 128.85 cr

TAMIL + TELUGU:

Thu 1.50 cr, Fri 1 cr, Sat 75 lakhs, Sun 75 lakhs, Mon 50 lakhs, Tue 40 lakhs. Total: 4.90 cr

Total: 133.75 cr

India biz.#TOH — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 14, 2018

#ThugsOfHindostan decline in biz...

Fri [vis-a-vis Thu]: 44.33%

Sat [vis-a-vis Fri]: 19.47%

Sun [vis-a-vis Sat]: 24.18%

Mon [vis-a-vis Sun]: 68.12%

Tue [vis-a-vis Mon]: 20.91%

Hindi version. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 14, 2018

In a tweet earlier, Taran Adarsh attributed the film's success at the box office to its impressive performance on single screens. "Thugs Of Hindostan" slips on Day 2, facing a fall during #Diwali holidays... Mass belt / single screens are holding better, but the cracks are already showing at multiplexes," read an excerpt from Taran Adarsh's tweet.

And the DECLINE begins... #ThugsOfHindostan slips on Day 2, facing a fall during #Diwali holidays... Mass belt / single screens are holding better, but the cracks are already showing at plexes... Day 3 [Sat] and Day 4 [Sun] are extremely crucial... #TOH — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 10, 2018

Thugs Of Hindostan opened to largely poor reviews, but that did not affect the film's performance at the box office. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the film two-and-a-half stars out of five and described the film as "tacky" and "unconvincing." He wrote: "Thugs Of Hindostan might entertain large swathes of the audience, but it is ultimately too tacky and unconvincing to lay legitimate claims to being India's answer to Pirates of the Caribbean. It isn't even a poor copy."

Thugs Of Hindostan is directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya and it has been produced by Yash Raj Films. Besides Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan, the film also stars Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh in pivotal roles.