Thugs Of Hindostan Box Office Collection Day 5: Amitabh Bachchan And Aamir Khan's Film 'Crashes' On Monday. Earns Rs 129 Crore So Far

It appears that Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan's magic didn't work at the box office. Their film Thugs Of Hindostan, which opened to poor reviews on Thursday, witnessed a 'drastic fall' on Monday, reports trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film 'crashed,' he added. On Monday, the Hindi version of Thugs Of Hindostan, earned Rs 5.50 crore while the Tamil and Telugu versions together collected Rs 50 lakh. Thugs Of Hindostan's current total now stands at Rs 129 crore. "Thugs Of Hindostan crashes on Monday. Witnesses a drastic fall. In fact, expect a free-fall on weekdays. Metros/plexes are down to shockingly low levels while mass belt/single screens are falling rapidly. Thugs Of Hindostan is, without doubt, the biggest shocker of 2018," Taran Adarsh tweeted.

#ThugsOfHindostan CRASHES on Mon... Witnesses a drastic fall... In fact, expect a free-fall on weekdays... Metros / plexes are down to shockingly low levels, while mass belt / single screens are falling rapidly... #TOH is, without doubt, the BIGGEST SHOCKER of 2018... — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 13, 2018

On the opening day, Thugs Of Hindostan scored a half-century at the box office, but the weekend business collectively came to approximately Rs 40 crore.

Take a look at Thugs Of Hindostan's box office report here.

#ThugsOfHindostan

HINDI:

Thu 50.75 cr, Fri 28.25 cr, Sat 22.75 cr, Sun 17.25 cr, Mon 5.50 cr. Total: 124.50 cr

TAMIL + TELUGU:

Thu 1.50 cr, Fri 1 cr, Sat 75 lakhs, Sun 75 lakhs, Mon 50 lakhs. Total: 4.50 cr

Total: 129 cr [5000 screens]

India biz.#TOH — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 13, 2018

#ThugsOfHindostan decline in biz...

Fri [vis--vis Thu]: 44.33%

Sat [vis--vis Fri]: 19.47%

Sun [vis--vis Sat]: 24.18%

Mon [vis--vis Sun]: 68.12%

Hindi version. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 13, 2018

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Thugs Of Hindostan 2.5 stars. "Big, bloated, bombastic, Thugs Of Hindostan is a period saga that banks solely upon action and spectacle for impact. It might entertain large swathes of the audience, but it is ultimately too tacky and unconvincing to lay legitimate claims to being India's answer to Pirates Of The Caribbean. It isn't even a poor copy," he wrote.

Thugs Of Hindostan is directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya and also stars Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh in pivotal roles. The film is produced by Yash Raj Films.