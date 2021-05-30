Throwback To The Days When Ananya Panday And Mom Bhavana 'Matched Hairstyles.' Bonus - Chunky Panday

Bhavana Pandey shared this image. (courtesy bhavanapandey)

Bhavana Pandey dug out perfect throwback pictures from her photo archives and adorable can't even begin to describe them. The pictures happen to be from Ananya's childhood days. In the pictures, Bhavana and her daughter Ananya Panday can be seen twinning in pink and white outfits. Just in case it wasn't clear, the two matched their hairstyles as well. The pictures also feature Bhavana's husband and actor Chunky Panday. Sharing the pictures, she wrote in her caption: "The days we wore colour coordinated outfits and matched our hairstyles."

Take a look at the throwback post here:

Bhavana Panday, who runs an apparel label by the name LoveGen, became a star after featuring in Netflix's The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives, a series based on the lives of four star-wives - Bhavana Pandey (wife of Chunky Pandey), Seema Khan (married to Sohail Khan), Maheep Kapoor (Sanjay Kapoor's wife), and Neelam Kothari (married to Samir Soni).

Ananya Panday, daughter of Bollywood actor Chunky and Bhavana Pandey, made her Bollywood debut in the year 2019 with Dharma Productions' Student Of The Year 2, co-starring Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. Ananya also featured in Pati Patni Aur Woh, co-starring Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar.

The actress was last seen in the film Khaali Peeli, opposite Ishaan Khatter. The film released on streaming platform ZeePlex. Ananya Panday has also signed a film opposite Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi, which will be backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Other than films, Ananya Panday also has a digital social responsibility initiative called 'So Positive,' which she launched in 2019.