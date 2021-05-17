Just A Pic Of Cute Little Ananya Panday. Because It's Her 'Bestie's' Birthday

Ananya Panday shared this picture. (Image courtesy: @ananyapanday)

Ananya Panday's grandmom Snehlata Pandey turned a year older today. Ananya has wished her a happy birthday. On Monday, the actress took us back to her childhood days and posted a throwback picture of herself with her grandmom. In the picture, little Ananya can be seen gazing at her "dadi", as she flashes her cute smile. Snehlata is also smiling. She is looking in another direction in the frame. In her caption, Ananya called her grandmom, "bestie" and wrote, "Happy bday Bestie. Love you so much Dadi." What a beautiful memory, we say. See her post here.

Screenshot of Ananya Panday's Instagram story

Ananya also posted a boomerang video with her grandmom on her Instagram story. In the clip, the actress can be seen cuddling with her. "Forever," Ananya wrote.

Take a look at her post here.

Screenshot of Ananya Panday's Instagram story

Ananya's parents Chunky Panday and Bhavana Pandey also wished Snehlata a happy birthday on their respective Instagram handles. Chunky posted an old picture of himself with his mom on his Instagram story. Going by the backdrop, the photo was presumably clicked when they were travelling together. He wrote, "Happy Happy Happy Birthday Mom."

Take a look at his post here.

Screenshot of Chunky Panday's Instagram story

Bhavana shared a throwback picture with her mother-in-law Snehlata on her Instagram story. In the picture, Bhavana can be seen posing with her. Bhavana called Snehlata, "the coolest mother-in-law" in her post. She wrote, "Happy birthday to the coolest mother in law. Love ya."

See her post here.

Screenshot of Bhavana Pandey's Instagram story

Chunky Panday's mom Snehlata had recently featured on his Instagram handle on International Mother's Day. Chunky had posted a few throwback pictures of himself with her on the platform. The pictures were clicked on the sets of his 1988 film Gunahon Ka Faisla. He wrote, "Always A Mama's Boy. My mother on the sets of Gunahon Ka Faisla 1988. Happy Happy Mothers Day to you all.

We are talking about this post.

Coming back to Ananya Panday, the actress was last seen in film Khaali Peeli in 2020. She was paired opposite Ishaan Khattar in the 2020 film. Ananya now has Liger and Shakun Batra's untitled project coming up.