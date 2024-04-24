When Lisa Ray Hid Her Cancer Relapse From Husband: 'Happened A Month After Getting Married'

Lisa Ray shared this image. (courtesy lisaraniray)

Actress and cancer survivor Lisa Ray has been extremely candid about her battle with the disease. Time and again, the actress has opened up about her ordeal with cancer. When Lisa appeared on Kareena Kapoor's talk show What Women Want Season 2 in 2020, the actress revealed that the cancer relapsed after her wedding in 2012. The interview, which made headlines then, has been re-shared and is going viral. During her candid conversation, the Four More Shots Please! star revealed that she didn't even tell her husband Jason Dehni about the relapse because she just wanted to "get through the shaadi." When Kareena asked her about the “lowest low while battling the disease", Lisa said, "To be honest, I relapsed once. This is something that I have not spoken about extensively. It happened just a month after getting married.”

Calling the relapse phase the most “difficult time”, Lisa Ray continued, “That was a really difficult time. I was actually hiding that secret from my husband. I thought I just have to get through the shaadi and then I will figure out what to do. So, that was a real low, because the first time I was dealing with cancer, I was single.”

Lisa Ray revealed that soon after her marriage, she started “incorporating a lot of nutrition and holistic healing”. The actress said, “I had this beautiful man who had just become my husband and consented to get married to this woman with this fatal disease, and the first piece of news that I had to share with him was, Baby, thanks for marrying me. By the way, I probably have to go back on treatment. That was very difficult but at the same time, I took that as a signal that there was some piece of the puzzle that was missing in terms of the healing journey.”

She added, “So right after that, I started incorporating a lot of nutrition and holistic healing. Ironically, within three months of changing my diet radically, I was in remission.”

Lisa Ray got married to businessman Jason Dehni in 2012. In September 2018, the couple was blessed with twin daughters Soleil Ray-Dehni and Sufi Ray-Dehni. Lisa Ray marked her acting debut in 1996 with the Tamil film Nethaji. She entered Bollywood in 2001 with Aftab Shivdasani's Kasoor. The actress has featured in films like Deepa Mehta's Water, Veerappan and Dobaara. Lisa has also been a part of TV shows and web series like Endgame, Blood Ties, Top Chef Canada, Murdoch Mysteries and Four More Shots Please!