Throwback Thursday: Sara Ali Khan's Pic Is No 1, Just Like Her

Leave it to Sara Ali Khan to treat her Instafam with the cutest of throwback pictures. The reason we brought this up today is because, Sara, keeping up with the spirit of throwback Thursday, shared a super cute picture of herself from her childhood days. In the photograph, little Sara, dressed in a white outfit and with her hair immaculately tied in braids, can be seen smiling as she looks at the camera. Sara simply added the hashtag #ThrowbackThursday to her post. Needless to say, the actress' Instafam loved her picture. "Cutest," wrote a fan. "What a cutie pie," added another. "Cutest thing I've ever seen," read another comment.

Check out Sara Ali Khan's post here:

Sara Ali Khan frequently shares throwback pictures and videos on her Instagram profile. Over the weekend, the Love Aaj Kal actress shared a video, in which she could be seen doing Pilates, cardio exercises, swimming as well as riding bikes. It also included snippets from kickboxing sessions. The video also had clippings from her pre-transformation day. Sharing the video on her Instagram profile, Sara wrote, "Namaste Darshako. Lockdown edition. From Sara ka Sara to Sara ka aadha."

Sara's Eid greeting this year also comprised a throwback picture from her childhood days.

Sara Ali Khan, daughter of Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, made her Bollywood debut in 2018 with Kedarnath, alongside Sushant Singh Rajput. She also starred in Rohit Shetty's Simmba, opposite Ranveer Singh. Sara's last theatrical release was Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal, co-starring Kartik Aaryan.

Sara Ali Khan's impressive line-up of films includes David Dhawan's Coolie No 1 remake, co-starring Varun Dhawan. She also has signed Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re, co-starring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.