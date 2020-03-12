Throwback: Sameera Reddy Is 'Fearlessly' Pregnant In Surreal Underwater Pics

Highlights
- Sameera Reddy shared pics from her pregnancy photoshoot
- Sameera gave birth to a daughter in July last year
- "Calm Mama = Happy Mama," wrote Sameera Reddy
Sameera Reddy, who welcomed her second child last year, revisited her pregnancy days and took a leaf or two out of her pregnancy diaries to share on Instagram. The 39-year-old actress had opted for an underwater photoshoot when she was in her final trimester and she shared a few unseen glimpses from her collection. In the photos, a heavily pregnant Sameera can be seen posing underwater in a lime-green bikini, with the highlight on her baby bump. Sameera, known for sharing inspirational posts, directed this message to her Instafam, especially women: "Be fearless above and beyond everything." Talking about her favourite hashtag, Sameera Reddy wrote: "#ImperfectlyPerfect began with my 9-month pregnancy underwater series last year. Nyra wanted me to break the barriers in my mind and damn straight I did it." Nyra was born to Sameera and her husband Akshai Varde in July last year. The couple are also parents to a son named Hans.
Be fearless above and beyond everything. #throwback . #onlygratitude #imperfectlyperfect began with my 9th month pregnancy underwater series last year. Nyra wanted me to break the barriers in my mind and damn straight I did it . #womensupportingwomen #throwbackthursday #positivebodyimage #underwaterphotography #pregnancy #pregnancyphotoshoot #sizedoesntmatter #positivevibes #loveyourself #loveyourbody #onelife . . June 2019 . . @luminousdeep @viihal @kohlnrouge
Sameera Reddy, whose Instagram is filled with posts on body positivity, also added: "Respect your body in any size. Calm Mama = Happy Mama."
Before Nyra was born last year, Sameera Reddy sent the Internet into a tizzy with a few surreal underwater photos. "I wanted to celebrate the beauty of the bump in my 9th month. At a time when we feel the most vulnerable, tired, scared, excited and at our biggest and most beautiful," she said.
I wanted to celebrate the beauty of the the bump in my 9 th month . At a time when we feel the most vulnerable, tired , scared, excited and at our biggest and most beautiful! I look forward to sharing it with you guys and I know the positivity will resonate because we all are at different phases of our lives with unique sizes and we need to love and accept ourselves at every level #imperfectlyperfect . @luminousdeep you have been outstanding and you are super talented ! Thnk you #bts @thelensofsk @jwmarriottjuhu . . #positivebodyimage #socialforgood #loveyourself #nofilter #nophotoshop #natural #water #keepingitreal #acceptance #body #woman #underwater #picoftheday #underwaterphotography #maternityshoot #pool #maternityphotography #bump #bumpstyle #pregnantbump #positivevibes #pregnancy #pregnant #pregnancyphotography #preggo #bikini
During her second pregnancy, Sameera Reddy opened up about struggling with body image issues when she was pregnant with Hans: "From being that 's**y Sam', I went to this. I put on 32 kg up and couldn't recognise myself. I was a complete mess... Everyone knew I was feeling depressed, but I was a good mother." Talking about embracing her changing body, Sameera told news agency IANS: "I will not look glamorous all the time. But I wanted to come out and say Hey! It's okay to be like this'."