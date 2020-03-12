Throwback: Sameera Reddy Is 'Fearlessly' Pregnant In Surreal Underwater Pics

Sameera Reddy shared this throwback pic (courtesy reddysameera)

Sameera Reddy, who welcomed her second child last year, revisited her pregnancy days and took a leaf or two out of her pregnancy diaries to share on Instagram. The 39-year-old actress had opted for an underwater photoshoot when she was in her final trimester and she shared a few unseen glimpses from her collection. In the photos, a heavily pregnant Sameera can be seen posing underwater in a lime-green bikini, with the highlight on her baby bump. Sameera, known for sharing inspirational posts, directed this message to her Instafam, especially women: "Be fearless above and beyond everything." Talking about her favourite hashtag, Sameera Reddy wrote: "#ImperfectlyPerfect began with my 9-month pregnancy underwater series last year. Nyra wanted me to break the barriers in my mind and damn straight I did it." Nyra was born to Sameera and her husband Akshai Varde in July last year. The couple are also parents to a son named Hans.

Sameera Reddy, whose Instagram is filled with posts on body positivity, also added: "Respect your body in any size. Calm Mama = Happy Mama."

Before Nyra was born last year, Sameera Reddy sent the Internet into a tizzy with a few surreal underwater photos. "I wanted to celebrate the beauty of the bump in my 9th month. At a time when we feel the most vulnerable, tired, scared, excited and at our biggest and most beautiful," she said.

During her second pregnancy, Sameera Reddy opened up about struggling with body image issues when she was pregnant with Hans: "From being that 's**y Sam', I went to this. I put on 32 kg up and couldn't recognise myself. I was a complete mess... Everyone knew I was feeling depressed, but I was a good mother." Talking about embracing her changing body, Sameera told news agency IANS: "I will not look glamorous all the time. But I wanted to come out and say Hey! It's okay to be like this'."