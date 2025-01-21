Throwback: A Page From Sridevi And Boney Kapoor's Alaskan Vacation

Boney Kapoor has made fans super-happy again. He has shared another set of pictures on Instagram, featuring his late wife and legendary actress Sridevi. This time, the throwback gold puts the spotlight on the filmmaker's lovey dovey Alaska vacation.

In the opening frame, Boney Kapoor gives Sridevi a warm hug. Their joyous smiles say it all. They pose for the lens, dishing out major couple goals. The last snap captures Boney Kapoor and Sridevi having a banter. A picturesque backdrop sets the perfect romantic mood. We cannot help but gush at the adorable duo.

Boney Kapoor's side note said, “Romancing in Alaska amongst the glaciers & the fall season which arrives early September there.”

Not too long ago, Boney Kapoor dropped a carousel of photos from Sridevi's English Vinglish premiere in Tokyo, Japan. Their daughters — Janhvi and Khushi were in attendance too. From candid moments to wearing kimonos and special glimpses from the event: the post brings back fond memories.

Boney Kapoor captioned, “Jaaaapaaan….‘LOVE in TOKYO ' Our Tokyo visit for the premiere of English Vinglish. Then Indian Ambassador Deepa Gopalan Wadhwa & wife of the then prime minister late Shinzo Abe.”

Here's yet another appreciatory post by Boney Kapoor. Major highlight: Sridevi in glasses. “True love can not be hidden,” said the note.

This one needs your attention. Reason? Sridevi's glamourous avatar in a black gown. “Elegance & Grace of a true Queen,” read Boney Kapoor's apt caption.

Previously, in an interaction with News18 Showsha, Boney Kapoor revealed that Sridevi inspired him to embark on a weight-loss journey. He said, “The seeds were sown by my wife. She was always after me to lose weight. She was a health-conscious person herself. I used to go for a walk with her. I used to go to the gym with her. She was very clear on when she wanted to eat.”

Boney Kapoor and Sridevi got married in 1996. The couple became proud parents to Janhvi in 1996. Khushi was born in 2000. Sridevi died due to accidental drowning in Dubai in 2018.