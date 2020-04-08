This Video Of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan From The Sets Of An Unreleased 1997 Film Is Going Crazy Viral

Aishwarya in a still from the video. (courtesy: q ueensbolly)

Internet users have a lot of time to spare, what with the 21-day lockdown. On Wednesday, we chanced upon one such video of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, which was shared by several fan clubs dedicated to her on Instagram. The video is said to be from the sets of an unreleased 1997 film titled Radheshyam Sitaram. In the video, the actress can be seen dancing, dressed in a heavily embroidered lehenga and jewellery. The actress looks stunning as ever. FYI, the song that plays in the backdrop is not from the aforementioned film. It is a track from the film Dil Ka Rishta, which also starred Aishwarya.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's last release was the 2018 musical Fanney Khan, co-starring Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, which was a box office debacle. She also dubbed for the Hindi version of Disney's Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will next be seen in Gulab Jamun, co-starring her actor-husband Abhishek Bachchan. The film will be produced by Anurag Kashyap.

She has also signed a film with Mani Ratnam, which is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's popular historical novel Ponniyin Selvan (The Son of Ponni). During a recent interview with news agency PTI, the actress confirmed the project and said, "Right now, I will be working with Mani Ratnam because I want to work him. It is a simple earnest reason to do the film and that's how I have worked over the years." Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has earlier worked with the filmmaker in films such as Iruvar, Guru and Raavan.