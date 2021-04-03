This Throwback Video Of Preity Zinta Enjoying The Sunset With Her 'New Friend' Is All Things Nice

Actress Preity Zinta in the picture.(Image courtesy: realpz)

Highlights Preity Zinta shared new video on Instagram

The video captures her enjoying the sunset by a beach

The video also features an adorable dog

Actress Preity Zinta recently enjoyed a great time by a beach and shared the throwback video with her fans on Instagram. The video that the actress shared on Instagram on Saturday has left everyone wishing for a vacation. In the video, Preity can be seen witnessing a beautiful view of the sunset as the evening breeze gently hits her face. If you think Preity enjoyed the view of the sunset alone then you are wrong. The actress was joined by her new friend - an adorable dog - which also featured in the video. Sharing the video on Instagram, Preity wrote, "Sunset with my new friend. Take me back #sunset #sand #sea #me #ting."

Take a look at Preity's post here:

In the video, Preity can be seen giving a glimpse of the sunset and the beach to her fans. She can also be seen whistling and calling the dog to her so that they both can be in the frame together. Fans of the actress reacted to the post and dropped heart and fire emojis in the comments section. "So preety face," commented a fan on the post.

Preity Zinta enjoys a great fan following and she keeps communicating with her fans through her social media posts. Earlier this week, the actress shared a throwback picture from her previous Holi celebrations to "keep the spirit of Holi alive," even during the pandemic. The actress shared a picture featuring herself and her husband Gene Goodenough. The couple can be seen wearing Holi colours on their faces in the picture.

Check out the post here:

The actress recently showered a lot of love on her husband Gene Goodenough on the occasion of his birthday. She shared multiple pictures of herself with him on Instagram expressing how much she has been missing him lately. ""Happy Birthday to my forever Valentine. You are my best friend, the source of my joy, the center of my world and the whole of my heart. I love you. Cannot wait to see soon. Muaah," she wrote in the caption of the post.

Preity Zinta is one of the most successful actresses of her time. She has featured in several superhit films like Veer-Zaara, Dil Chahta Hai, Kya Kehna, Kal Ho Naa Ho, and Koi... Mil Gaya.