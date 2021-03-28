What Preity Zinta Did To 'Keep The Spirit Of Holi Alive' Amid Pandemic

Preity Zinta shared this photo. (Image courtesy: realpz)

Preity Zinta, who is currently in Mumbai, picked a couple of throwback pictures of herself and her husband Gene Goodenough from their previous Holi celebrations and shared it on social media, because that's one of the many ways to "keep the spirit of Holi alive" amid the pandemic. The pictures appear to be from Preity and Gene's home in Los Angeles. The actress, in her first post on Sunday, wrote: "Happy Holi everyone! May this festival of colours add the colour of happiness, health and positivity to all our lives. Feels strange to have No Holi celebration this year due to the pandemic .... so, I'm putting up some previous Holi photos to keep the spirit of Holi alive."

"Rang barse," she captioned her second post. Check out Preity Zinta's colourful pictures from her previous Holi celebrations here:

Preity Zinta recently dedicated several posts to her husband, whom she has been missing very much. "Happy Birthday to my forever Valentine. You are my best friend, the source of my joy, the center of my world and the whole of my heart. I love you. Cannot wait to see soon. Muaah," she wrote in her birthday post for Gene Goodenough.

Preity Zinta made her debut in Bollywood with Mani Ratnam's 1998 film Dil Se, which is set against the backdrop of insurgency in Assam. The film emerged as a hit at the box office and also received several accolades including two National Awards, seven Filmfare Awards and a Special Mention Award at the Berlin International Film Festival.

The actress has featured in films like Kal Ho Naa Ho, Veer-Zaara, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Kya Kehna, Sangharsh, Dil Chahta Hai, Farz, among others.