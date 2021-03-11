Preity Zinta Shares Mushy Birthday Wish For 'Forever Valentine' - Husband Gene Goodenough

Preity Zinta shared this photo. (Image courtesy: realpz)

Highlights "You are my best friend," wrote Preity for Gene Goodenough

"The source of my joy, the whole of my heart," she added

Preity married Gene Goodenough on February 29, 2016

On her husband Gene Goodenough's birthday, Preity Zinta picked some of her beautiful memories with her "forever Valentine" and shared them on social media with a loved-up birthday note. The actress married Gene Goodenough on February 29, 2016 and then moved to Los Angeles. Preity is not with her husband on his birthday but that doesn't stop her from making his day extra special. "Happy birthday to my forever Valentine. You are my best friend, the source of my joy, the center of my world and the whole of my heart," the actress wrote for Gene Goodenough and added: "I love you. Cannot wait to see soon. Muaah...#Happybirthday #ting."

In one of the photos, Preity Zinta can be seen happily posing with her husband in a pool while others appear to be from their different outings.

Check out Preity Zinta's post here:

Earlier this month, Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough marked their 5th wedding anniversary. The actress' greeting for her husband read: "Happy anniversary my love. You're the reason I look down at my phone and smile and then walk into a pole. Cannot believe we clocked a decade together. How time flies ... Miss you .... Wish you were here... #5years #Happyanniversary #Hubby #Love #29feb #ting."

Take a look at the actress' post:

Preity Zinta is best known for her performances in films such as Kya Kehna, Soldier, Sangharsh, Dil Chahta Hai, Farz, Kal Ho Naa Ho and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna. She was last seen in 2018 film Bhaiaji Superhit.