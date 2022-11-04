Nora Fatehi, Missing The Beach, Posted This Throwback Video

A still from Nora Fatehi's video. (courtesy: norafatehi)

We all know that Nora Fatehi loves to travel, and her trip to Mauritius last month was proof. Now, Nora has declared that she "belongs to the beach." She has shared a montage featuring herself and friends, including Anup Surve, chilling on a yacht amidst the sea. In the video, she is busy clicking pictures and dancing her heart out with Anup. In between, She also says, “Ali, I wanna jump in the sea,” and jumps into the water. Nora, dressed in a black bralette, denim shorts and with her black sunglasses, indeed had the time of her life. Her caption read, "Take me back. I belong on the beach.."

A couple of weeks ago, Nora Fatehi shared some glimpses from her Mauritius gateway. She looks stunning in her beach day attire. Nora's side note read, “Vibe,” with dolphin emojis.

Before that, Nora Fatehi treated us to another fun video from her trip. In it, she can be seen grooving to the tunes of Call Me Every Day, by Chris Brown. Seeing Nora dressed in a chic pink bralette and blue shorts dancing effortlessly on a beach is a sight to behold. She was accompanied by Anup Surve, choreographer Rajit Dev and make-up artist Marce Pedrozo here. “Vibing… Call me every day,” she wrote.

Nora Fatehi recently launched the Light The Sky soundtrack and let us agree, she looked terrific in it. For the caption, she stated, “And, it's out. The official FIFA World Cup 2022 Soundtrack Light The Sky, produced by RedOne (Moroccan-Swedish singer-producer).” Nora, who has Moroccan roots, gave a shout-out to her fellow performers, “Shout out to the lovely girls Balqees Fathi, Manal Benchlikha and Rahma Riad for representing. Girl power.”

On the work front, Nora Fatehi is currently seen as a judge on the reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, alongside Madhuri Dixit and Karan Johar. She left everyone awestruck with her performance in the Hindi remake of the Sri Lankan song Manike.