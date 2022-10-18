Nora Fatehi In Mauritius - Pics Are As Epic As You'd Imagine

Nora Fatehi shared this picture. (courtesy: norafatehi)

Nora Fatehi is back at work but she is still dreaming about her Mauritius vacation. We don't blame her. It was mesmerising after all. The actress-dancer, on Tuesday, shared a fresh set of photos from her getaway and they are all things nice. Nora looks gorgeous in a black bikini top and blue shorts. Her friend, photographer Anup Surve, can be seen wearing a blue and white striped shirt with a pair of white shorts. The blue water and clear sky make for a great backdrop. Sharing the images, Nora wrote, “Vibe” with two dolphin emojis. Fans have dropped fire and red heart icons in the comments section.

See Nora Fatehi's latest addition to her Mauritius album here:

In Mauritius, Nora Fatehi was relaxing with friends – Anup Surve, choreographer Rajit Dev and make-up artist Marce Pedrozo. Nora trended big time when she shared a video of herself “vibing” to Chris Browns' Call Me Every Day. If you haven't seen it yet, take a look now:

Nora Fatehi returned to Mumbai over the weekend. She was spotted at the Mumbai airport in a Fendi outfit.

Nora Fatehi, on her Instagram Stories too, shared pages from her work diaries. She is one of the judges on the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10. On Tuesday, she posted videos of herself from the sets of the show. She looks pretty in a saree.

On the work front, Nora Fatehi is currently basking in the success of her song Manike from Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra's Thank God. The film, which also features Rakul Preet Singh, will release on October 25.

Nora Fatehi is also known for her performance in the 2020 film Street Dancer 3D.