Thank God Song Manike: Sidharth Malhotra And Nora Fatehi Set The Dance Floor On Fire

A still from Manike song. (courtesy: T-Series)

The makers of Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra's film Thank Godhave released its first song. The song titled Manike is the official Hindi remix of the viral song Manike Maga Hithe by Sri Lankan singer Yohani Diloka. In the over-three-minute long video, Nora Fatehi and Sidharth Malhotra can be seen dancing together most romantically. The video begins with Ajay Devgn's Chitragupt testing Sidharth's character's restraint. With Ajay's magic, Nora begins to dance around Sidharth Malhotra, who too can be seen joining her. A few frames later, Sidharth and Nora can be seen dancing on a bed of roses.

The song is sung by Yohani Diloka, Jubin Nautiyal and Surya Ragunnathan. Rashmi Viraj and Dulan ARX have written the song's lyrics, while Tanishk Bagchi and Chamath Sangeeth have given the music.

Check out the song here:

Thank God, directed by Indra Kumar, stars Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles. The film, which is touted to be a fantasy comedy is scheduled to release on October 25.

Thank God will mark the first collaboration between actors Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra. Whereas, this will be Rakul Preet Singh's third collaboration with Ajay Devgn after the 2019 film De De Pyaar De and 2022 film Runway 37. Sidharth and Rakul have previously worked in the 2018 film Aiyaary and the 2019 film Marjaavaan.

Thank God will also be Sidharth's first big screen film after Marjaavaan in 2019.