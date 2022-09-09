Thank God Trailer: Ajay Devgn Plays The 'Game Of Life' With Sidharth Malhotra

A still from Thank God trailer. (courtesy: YouTube)

The trailer of Thank God released on Friday and it showcases the story of a man named Ayan Kapoor (Sidharth Malhotra), who finds himself in the middle of nowhere after he is involved in an accident. Ajay Devgn, who plays the role of Chitragupt, greets Ayan, where he offers him to play the "game of life." He mentions that Ayan is neither dead, nor alive and that he must fix his mistakes. He reminds Ayan of all the sins that he has committed. Anger is Ayan's biggest weakness and so is jealousy. Ayan is envious of his wife (played by Rakul Preet Singh) as she makes it big in her life. A Singham reference and a brief Nora Fatehi-dance sequence later, Ajay reminds Sidharth of man's "biggest mistake."

Check out the trailer of Thank You:

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn shared the film's teaser on his Instagram profile and he wrote: "The season of festivity is all set to start with the game of life, jahan hoga sabke karmon ka hisaab. Thank God trailer out now. In cinemas on 25th October."

Sidharth Malhotra, sharing a poster from the film earlier, wrote: "This Diwali, hoga sabhi karmon ka hisaab, when a common man comes face to face with Chitragupt in the game of life."

Ajay Devgn introduced his character like this.

The film has been directed by Indra Kumar and it has been co-produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar. The film marks Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra's first collaboration. Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh have previously worked together in De De Pyar De and recently in Runway 34.

The film is slated to release in theatres on October 25.