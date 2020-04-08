This Throwback Picture Of Shamita Shetty From The Time Of 'Cuddles And Chocolates' Is Just Too Cute

Shamita Shetty's throwback picture. (courtesy: shamitashetty_official)

Shamita Shetty is doing it all in coronavirus lockdown - from keeping her Instafam amused with her TikTok videos to shuffling through dust-caked albums and revisiting old memories. On Wednesday, the Mohabbatein actress made the most out of Throwback Wednesday and treated her Instafam to a super cute throwback picture of herself from the time "when the only things that mattered were cuddles and chocolates." In the monochrome picture, a pint-sized Shamita can be seen standing as she looks directly at the camera. Sharing the picture, the 41-year-old actress wrote, "Throwback, when the only things that mattered were cuddles and chocolates." She also added the hashtags "childhood memories," "love," "cuddles" and "innocence" to her post. Take a look at this adorable throwback picture shared by Shamita here:

Shamita, who is currently in home with family due to the nationwide lockdown, has been keeping her fans amused with glimpses of her home diaries. A few days back, the actress shared a ROFL dance-off video featuring her "Jiju" Raj Kundra. In the video, Shamita and Raj was seen dancing while matching lips to Handsome Dancer's song Coincidance in the background. Sharing the ROFL video, Shamita wrote, "Jiju and saali's dance face off." The Zeher actress also declared the winner of the dance off - "Ofcourse Jiju won, hands down," she wrote. This is the ROFL dance-off video we are talking about:

This is how Shamita is keeping herself entertained "during a coronavirus lockdown"; take a look:

She made netizens crack up with this one:

A few days ago, Shamita shared a TikTok video where she made a reference to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. She wrote, "I hope all of you are staying in today with your family and following the Janata Curfew. May we all stay strong and come out stronger post this difficult phase! Let's all fight this together. Love and light to each and every one of you out there." Take a look:

On the work front, Shamita Shetty made her Bollywood debut with the 2000 film Mohabbatein. Shamita has been a part of films like Fareb, Bewafaa, Zeher and Cash among others. Shamita also participated in television reality shows such as Bigg Boss 3 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.