Shamita Shetty's ROFL Dance-Off With Jiju Raj Kundra. Guess Who Won?

Shamita Shetty with Raj Kundra. (courtesy: shamitashetty_official)

  • Shamita Shetty shared a Tiktok video on Instagram
  • The video features Raj Kundra
  • They can be seen dancing together
New Delhi:

Shamita Shetty keeps her Instafam entertained with her Tiktok videos. The actress, who is currently in home confinement due to the nationwide lockdown, on Friday, treated her fans to a dance-off video featuring her "Jiju" Raj Kundra. In the video, Shamita and Raj can be seen dancing while matching lips to Handsome Dancer's song Coincidance in the background. Sharing the ROFL video, Shamita wrote, "Jiju and saali's dance face off." The Mohabbatein actress also declared the winner of the dance off - "Ofcourse Jiju won, hands down," she wrote. This is the ROFL dance-off video we are talking about:

This is how Shamita is keeping herself entertained "during a coronavirus lockdown"; take a look:

She made netizens crack up with this one:

And with this one as well :

Tik tok #babygirl #cute #tiktok #instadaily

A post shared by Shamita Shetty (@shamitashetty_official) on

A few days ago, Shamita shared a Tiktok video where she made a reference to the coronavirus pandemic. She wrote, "I hope all of you are staying in today with your family and following the Janata Curfew. May we all stay strong and come out stronger post this difficult phase! Let's all fight this together. Love and light to each and every one of you out there." Take a look:

On the work front, Shamita Shetty made her Bollywood debut with the 2000 film Mohabbatein. Shamita has been a part of films like Fareb, Bewafaa, Zeher and Cash among others. Shamita also participated in television reality shows such as Bigg Boss 3 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

