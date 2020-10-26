This Throwback Pic Of Arjun Kapoor With Sister Anshula Is The Definition Of Cute

Anshula Kapoor with Arjun Kapoor. (courtesy anshulakapoor)

Anshula Kapoor shared a precious throwback picture with her "favourite human" Arjun Kapoor on her Instagram profile. The picture happens to be from the brother-sister duo's childhood days. In the picture, littler Arjun and Anshula can be seen twinning in white as they happily pose for the camera. Anshula captioned the post: "Just a Sunday appreciation post for my favorite human... Thank you for loving me despite all my crazy." She added the hashtags #WhereThemEyesAt, #JuniorKapoors, #Number1SinceDay1 and #TobleroneIsStillBae to her post.

The comments section of Anshula Kapoor's post was filled with remarks like "cutest photo," "you've got him always." Another comment read, "Aww! So much of cuteness in a single pic." Such an adorable post," read another comment.

Take a look at Anshula Kapoor's post here:

Arjun and Anshula Kapoor are film producer Boney Kapoor's children with his first wife Mona Shourie, who died in 2012. Janhvi and Khushi are Boney Kapoor's children with his second wife Sridevi, who died in February 2018. Anshula Kapoor started an online fundraising platform called Fankind, last year.

Arjun Kapoor made his Bollywood debut with the 2012 film Ishaqzaade and he has featured in films such as 2 States, Gunday, Finding Fanny, Half Girlfriend and Mubarakan among others. The actor was last seen in the period drama Panipat along with Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt.

He will next be seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, in which he will share screen space with Parineeti Chopra. The actor will also feature in Bhoot Police, co-starring Saif Ali Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Ali Fazal.