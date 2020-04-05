This Picture Of Kartik Aaryan Will Drive Your Quarantine Blues Away

"You can lockdown a man. You can't lockdown his hair," wrote Kartik

This Picture Of Kartik Aaryan Will Drive Your Quarantine Blues Away

Kartik Aaryan shared this image. (courtesy kartikaaryan)

Highlights

  • Kartik Aaryan shared a picture on Instagram
  • He can be seen standing on a yacht of sorts
  • Kartik was last seen in 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'
New Delhi:

Kartik Aaryan seems to be missing the wind in his hair, at least his latest Instagram entry says so. The Pati Patni Aur Who actor shared a picture of him on Saturday, where he can be seen standing on a yacht or a motorboat of sorts while posing for the camera. The 29-year-old actor, who is currently in home due to the nationwide lockdown, shared the picture and gave the caption a filmy twist. Borrowing a line from the song Udein Jaab Jaab Zulfein Teri from the 1957 film Naya Daur, Kartik wrote, "Udein jab jab zulfein meri (When my hair flies). You can lockdown a man. You can't lockdown his hair." Take a look at the post made by Kartik here:

Kartik has been keeping his Instafam busy with ROFL posts featuring his days in isolation. On Friday, the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor shared a hilarious picture of himself where he Faceapp-ed himself to his future self. Sharing the picture, he wrote an equally hilarious caption, making a reference to the 2003 romantic drama Baghban starring Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini in lead roles. Kartik captioned his picture: "Ageing gracefully in lockdown. Let's remake Baghban now. Casting for heroine's role. Please send in your entries." Take a look:

A few days ago, Kartik shared a glimpse of what his idea of "work from home" looks like and got the Internet cracking with his Instagram post. Sharing a photo from what appears to be a photoshoot he had earlier, Kartik captioned it: "Work from home they said." In the photo, a suited Kartik Aaryan was seen posing with a sassy expression while sitting on the edge of a bathtub.

Work From Home they said

A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan) on

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh. His upcoming list of films include two sequels - Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Dostana 2.

Comments
Kartik Aaryan

Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/Coronavirus

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com