This Picture Of Kartik Aaryan Will Drive Your Quarantine Blues Away

Kartik Aaryan seems to be missing the wind in his hair, at least his latest Instagram entry says so. The Pati Patni Aur Who actor shared a picture of him on Saturday, where he can be seen standing on a yacht or a motorboat of sorts while posing for the camera. The 29-year-old actor, who is currently in home due to the nationwide lockdown, shared the picture and gave the caption a filmy twist. Borrowing a line from the song Udein Jaab Jaab Zulfein Teri from the 1957 film Naya Daur, Kartik wrote, "Udein jab jab zulfein meri (When my hair flies). You can lockdown a man. You can't lockdown his hair." Take a look at the post made by Kartik here:

Kartik has been keeping his Instafam busy with ROFL posts featuring his days in isolation. On Friday, the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor shared a hilarious picture of himself where he Faceapp-ed himself to his future self. Sharing the picture, he wrote an equally hilarious caption, making a reference to the 2003 romantic drama Baghban starring Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini in lead roles. Kartik captioned his picture: "Ageing gracefully in lockdown. Let's remake Baghban now. Casting for heroine's role. Please send in your entries." Take a look:

A few days ago, Kartik shared a glimpse of what his idea of "work from home" looks like and got the Internet cracking with his Instagram post. Sharing a photo from what appears to be a photoshoot he had earlier, Kartik captioned it: "Work from home they said." In the photo, a suited Kartik Aaryan was seen posing with a sassy expression while sitting on the edge of a bathtub.

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh. His upcoming list of films include two sequels - Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Dostana 2.