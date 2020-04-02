'Lockdown Ka Fayda', Kartik Aaryan Got To Celebrate His Sister's Birthday At Home

Kartik Aaryan with sister Kritika Tiwari. (courtesy kartikaaryan)

Kartik Aaryan did the sweetest thing on his sister Kritika Tiwari's birthday. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor, who is currently at home with family due to the nationwide lockdown, finally got to celebrate his sister's birthday after seven years. On Wednesday, Kartik Instagrammed a set of lovely pictures featuring his sister and the "cake/biscuit" which he made for her and wrote an adorable wish for "the pride of the family" Kritika. Kartik, who never fails to keep his Instafam amused with his hilarious videos and captions, gave his fans a sneak peek of his version of "lockdown ka fayda (advantage of lockdown)" and wrote, "Lockdown ka fayda - Celebrating Kittu's bday together after 7 years." He also accompanied the birthday wish with a little poem, "Chota Cake Banane gaya, bada Biscuit ban gaya (Went to make a small cake, made a big biscuit instead). Happy Birthday Doctor KiKi, Pride of the family."

Reacting to the adorable sibling pictures, Arjun Kapoor gave a twist to one of Kartik's films Sonu Ke Tittu ki Sweety and wrote, "Sonu ki kittu ka bday. Happy birthday," to which Kartik had the most hilarious reply: "Arjun Kapoor, gift bhejo Paytm se (Arjun Kapoor, send gift through Paytm)." Ekta Kapoor also commented on his picture with multiple heart emoticons to which Kartik replied, "Ekta Kapoor, now Kittu is asking for gift - Kasauti's sequel."

Last year, Kartik Aaryan's birthday wish for sister Kritika came with an announcement of Kritika receiving the MBBS degree. The proud brother Instagrammed a set of pictures featuring his sister with the degree and wrote, "Wish you a very Happy Birthday 'Doctor' Kittu and its a double celebration for us in the family as you hold your MBBS degree today. Mummy-Papa ka sapna poora hua... main na sahi, tum toh Doctor bani (Our parents' dream came true. I couldn't but at least you became a doctor).

On the professional front, Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal opposite Sara Ali Khan. The actor will next be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, co-starring Kiara Advani and Tabu.