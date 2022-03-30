ICYMI: Soni Razdan And Buniyaad Co-Star Mazhar Khan's Throwback

Soni Razdan posted this throwback. (courtesy: sonirazdan)

She has shared a golden memory on Instagram. And, we can't thank her enough for this one. Reason? It features late actor Mazhar Khan. Hope you all remember that the actor was a part of the hit TV show Buniyaad. He played Roshalal on screen. Mazhar Khan is also known for his works in films including, Gang, Bombay Fantasy and Shaan. Well, we would like to add here that Soni Razdan was also part of the Buniyaad star cast. Now, coming back to the picture shared by Soni Razdan on Instagram. The picture shows Soni Razdan sitting on Mazhar Khan's lap. Seems like it was for some advertisement shoot. FYI: Soni Razdan has no memory of doing this. She has revealed it in her caption. "Once upon a time… Funny thing is I have absolutely no memory of doing this," it read. The hashtags went like this, "memories," "memories that I can't remember".

Soni Razdan's industry colleagues didn't waste much time and quickly left their comments under the photo. Actress Archana Puran Singh could relate to the situation here. She wrote, “Hahhahaa. In the same boat, Soni. Often I see an old poster or film clip of mine and I have zero recall of ever having done it.” Actress Aahana S Kumra, who has worked with Soni Razdan in the Netflix series Call My Agent: Bollywood, wrote, “Oh wow”. Anu Ranjan found the pic “cute”. She said, “Haha…This is so cute, you naughty girl.”

Soni Razdan often shares major throwback moments with her fans on Instagram. And, these blast from the past frames always takes us on a joy ride. During the first lockdown, when a lot of old serials were re-telecasted by DD National, Soni Razdan had shared a post about the classic 1987 serial Buniyaad. Along with a set of screengrabs of her character from the Ramesh Sippy directorial, she wrote, “Loved playing Lochan in this iconic series in the 80s.“

Buniyaad also featured Neena Gupta, Alok Nath, Kiran Juneja, Vijayendra Ghatge, Dalip Tahil, Kanwaljeet Singh among others. The plot focused on the challenges a family had to face during the partition in 1947.

Apart from Buniyaad, Soni Razdan has worked in serials like Saahil, and Gaatha. She is also known for her works in films like 36 Chowringhee Lane, Raazi and Sardar Ka Grandson.