This Pic Of Varun Dhawan Hugging Girlfriend Natasha Dalal Is Going Viral

Varun Dhawan photographed with girlfriend Natasha Dalal (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Varun Dhawan, currently busy with the forthcoming film Street Dancer in London, is simultaneously enjoying his time in the British capital with girlfriend Natasha Dalal. A picture of the couple, which has been reportedly been taken in London, is doing the rounds on Instagram and has been shared widely by Varun's fan clubs. In the now viral photo, Varun looks dapper in a silver jacket and black trousers while Natasha an overcoat with black jeggings. They have been photographed on a bridge and Varun adorably holds Natasha. "Such a cute couple" and "love" are some of the comments on the loved-up picture.

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal have been dating for a while now. Natasha often accompanies Varun to film screenings, Bollywood parties and holidays.

On Koffee With Karan 6, Varun admitted to dating Natasha and said, "We are a couple and I plan to marry her." It was the first time that Varun confirmed his relationship status officially though he introduced Natasha on his social media some times.

Last year, when the 31-year-old actor was asked about his wedding plans, he said, "I'm for it. I don't know when. But I'm totally for it for sure," reported Filmfare.

On the work front, before flying to London, Varun completed Kalank, which also stars actors like Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt and Sonakshi Sinha. The aforementioned film Street Dancer, directed by Remo D'Souza, co-stars him with Shraddha Kapoor. Street Dancer is scheduled to hit the screens this November.