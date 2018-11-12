Koffee With Karan 6: Yes, Varun Dhawan Is Dating Natasha Dalal And They Plan To Marry

Varun Dhawan shared this picture with Natasha Dalal (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Folks, actor Varun Dhawan is dating designer Natasha Dalal. He made the big revelation on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan 6 on Sunday, after which, the couple found one of the top spots on Monday's trends list. "I am dating her and we are a couple," Varun told Karan, who asked him about his equation with Natasha. "I plan to marry her," he added. (Aww). In his reply, Karan Johar, who launched Varun in Bollywood, said that when the actor gets married he will have a very emotional moment. "I will feel that I'm giving my son away, but he's definitely looking forward to their wedding. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham's theme song Meri Saanson Mein Tu Hai Samaya will be played, and Lali (Varun's mother), me and David ji (his father) will have an aarti plate," Karan added. Varun shared the Koffee couch with Katrina Kaif.

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal have been dating for a while now. They have often been pictured together at his film screenings, movie, dinner dates and holidays. On Diwali, Varun shared two set of pictures on Instagram and one of them, was a loved-up post with Natasha. The picture sent the Internet into a meltdown. Take a look.

In May this year, Varun also took Natasha to Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding reception and the couple posed cheerfully for the paparazzi.

Varun Dhawan, 31, has been quite vocal about wedding plans and some months ago, he told Filmfare: "I'm for it. I don't know when. But I'm totally for it for sure."

On the work front, Varun Dhawan is filming Kalank and on Koffee With Karan 6, he and Katrina revealed that they have signed up for a movie together.