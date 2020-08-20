This Pic Of Rana Daggubati And Naga Chaitanya Is The Definition Of Happy

Rana Daggubati with Naga Chaitanya. (courtesy: celebritycouple.insta2 )

We just chanced upon a million-dollar picture of Rana Daggubati and his cousin Naga Chaitanya and it has our heart. The picture that has been shared on several fan clubs on social media, appears to be from Rana Daggubati's wedding festivities. In the picture, the duo can be seen happily posing together and their swag is off the charts. In the photograph, Naga Chaitanya can be seen posing next to a poster of himself. Rana Daggubati married entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj on August 8, in the presence of not more than 30 guests and Naga Chaitanya and his wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu were (obviously) among them.

Check out the picture here:

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who was Naga Chaitanya's plus one at the Rana Daggubati-Miheeka Bajaj wedding, shared a perfect family portrait on her Instagram profile and she wrote: "The most adorable Miheeka. Welcome to the family."

She also posted a picture from Rana and Miheeka'smehndi ceremony and captioned the post: "Its time to celebrate you, Rana Daggubati. Our rock star."

Pictures from Rana and Miheeka's dreamy wedding went viral on social media. For her special day, the bride picked a cream and gold lehenga with a coral dupatta, which was designed by Anamika Khanna, while Rana Daggubati complemented her in an off-white dhoti-kurta set. Here are some pictures from the ceremony:

Miheeka Bajaj runs an interior decor and event business called Dew Drop Design Studio. Rana Daggubati, best-known for playing Bhallaladeva in SS Rajamouli's Baahubali series, has been a part of Telugu, Tamil and Hindi films such as The Leader, Naa Ishtam, Department, Krishnam Vande Jagadgurum, Arrambam, Baby, Bangalore Naatkal, Housefull 4 and The Ghazi Attack.