This Pic Of Amitabh And Jaya Bachchan Is The Internet's New Favourite

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared a wonderful picture with wife Jaya Bachchan on social media. "It's always smiles when you work together," he captioned the post. The picture, shared some 60 minutes ago on Instagram, has got over 45 thousand likes and counting. Mr and Mrs Bachchan's photo is from a recent advertisement, which they shot together. Big B's photo is so adorable that it will warm the cockles of your heart and will definitely make your day. Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan's fans have flooded the comment section with beautiful compliments for the couple. "Beautiful chemistry," read one comment while the other user wrote: "Perfect Jodi" and we can't agree more.
Big B is quite active on social media and the Internet loves him back. He posts a lot of pictures on social media, often featuring Jaya Bachchan.
Recently, he posted a picture, which was clicked by his daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda. Big B and Jaya Bachchan were all set for the French ballet performance.
Amitabh Bachchan and his wife Jaya are parents to two children - daughter Shweta and son Abhishek (also an actor). Shweta, 43, is a columnist and is married to businessman Nikhil Nanda. They are parents to daughter Navya and son Agastya. Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan, 41, is married to actress Aishwarya Rai, 44. They together have a daughter named Aaradhya, 6.
Amitabh Bachchan is awaiting the release of 102 Not Out and is filming Thugs Of Hindostan, featuring Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh. He also has Brahmastra, with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, in the pipeline. The film will go on floors, next month.