This Pic Of Amitabh And Jaya Bachchan Is The Internet's New Favourite

Big B posted a new photo with Jaya Bachchan

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: February 04, 2018 13:45 IST
Big B posted this photo with Jaya Bachchan. (Image courtesy: Amitabh Bachchan)

  1. Amitabh Bachchan's new photo with Jaya Bachchan is adorable
  2. "It's always smiles when you work together," Big B wrote
  3. Big B will star in Brahmastra soon
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared a wonderful picture with wife Jaya Bachchan on social media. "It's always smiles when you work together," he captioned the post. The picture, shared some 60 minutes ago on Instagram, has got over 45 thousand likes and counting. Mr and Mrs Bachchan's photo is from a recent advertisement, which they shot together. Big B's photo is so adorable that it will warm the cockles of your heart and will definitely make your day. Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan's fans have flooded the comment section with beautiful compliments for the couple. "Beautiful chemistry," read one comment while the other user wrote: "Perfect Jodi" and we can't agree more.

It's always smiles when you work together..

Big B is quite active on social media and the Internet loves him back. He posts a lot of pictures on social media, often featuring Jaya Bachchan.

May the days ahead be filled with laughter and smiles of the near and dear ..

You can thank Big B for these stunning pictures, we already did.

Amitabh Bachchan and his wife Jaya are parents to two children - daughter Shweta and son Abhishek (also an actor). Shweta, 43, is a columnist and is married to businessman Nikhil Nanda. They are parents to daughter Navya and son Agastya. Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan, 41, is married to actress Aishwarya Rai, 44. They together have a daughter named Aaradhya, 6.

Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan have co-starred in films like Sholay, Chupke Chupke, Silsila, Zanjeer, Guddi and many others.

Amitabh Bachchan is awaiting the release of 102 Not Out and is filming Thugs Of Hindostan, featuring Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh. He also has Brahmastra, with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, in the pipeline. The film will go on floors, next month.

