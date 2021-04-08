This Liril Commercial, Featuring Pooja Batra, Still Feels Lemony Fresh

Pooja Batra in a still from the video. (courtesy: poojabatra)

In the Nineties, Pooja Batra was best known as the face of Liril soap commercial and the actress decided to look back at those memories. Making the best use of Throwback Thursday, the actress shared the old Liril advertisement, which was her first commercial as a model. The video features Pooja as a vivacious young woman, who gets stuck in her car in the scorching heat. She breaks into a dance routine under a shower when she chances upon a bottle of Liril shower gel. Sharing the throwback video on her Instagram profile, Pooja Batra wrote in her caption: "My 1st commercial #liril #showergel Directed by one of my favourite ad film makers Sanjiv Sharma." She added the hashtag #tbt and a heart emoji to her post.

After her Miss India win, Pooja Batra delayed her plans of joining Bollywood to finish her education. In 1997, she made a full-fledged debut in Vishwavidhaata but she shot to fame with her role in Virasat, also starring Anil Kapoor, Tabu and Amrish Puri. Pooja Batra's filmography also includes movies such as Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye, Dil Ne Phir Yaad Kiya, Nayak and Haseena Maan Jayegi.

In 2019, Pooja Batra got married to long-time boyfriend Nawab Shah, away from the media glare and released pictures later. They hosted a private wedding ceremony in Delhi, in July 2019. Nawab Shah has featured in Dabangg 3, Musafir, Lakshya, Don 2, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag and Dilwale.