This Is When Sushant Singh Rajput And Bhumi Pednekar's Sonchiriya Will Release

Sushant Singh Rajput, Manoj Bajpayee and Bhumi Pednekar's Sonchiriya, which was scheduled to release on February 8 previously, will now hit the screens on March 1, 2019. The makers of the dacoit drama made the official announcement on social media on Tuesday. Manoj Bajpayee, who plays the role of a dreaded dacoit in the film, shared a poster on Twitter and wrote: "Kar rahe hai yeh bagi sajish lutne ki, thoda intezar kijiye, yeh dakaiti shuru hogi March 1 se." Bhumi Pednekar and Sushant Singh Rajput also shared the news on their respective social media accounts. Directed by Abhishek Chaubey, the film will now clash with Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan's Luka Chuppi.

To prep for his role in the film, Sushant Singh Rajput had reportedly spent time with some former dacoits in Chambal before Sonchiriya went on floors in January last year. In an earlier interview to news agency IANS, Bhumi Pednekar had said she was also in Chambal before she started filming Sonchiriya to get familiar with the terrain. Bhumi Pednekar plays the role of a local from Chambal whose path crosses the infamous dacoits in the area, who are being targeted by the police.

Speaking about the film and her experience of working on it, Bhumi Pednekar said: "The expectations are extremely high. Abhishek Chaubey is one of the finest directors we have in the country and he has brought about such a beautiful and power-packed crew together. It was very liberating for me to be a part of this film as it's a beautiful story of what the society can do to human life."

Extensively shot in Madhya Pradesh, the film also stars Ranvir Shorey and Ashutosh Rana.

(With inputs from IANS)