This Is When Saif Ali Khan's Baazaar Will Release

Saif Ali Khan's Baazaar will release on April 27th, this year. Baazaar, which features Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist (street-smart Gujarati businessman), is set against the backdrop of stock market happenings. The film also features actresses Chitrangada Singh and Radhika Apte. Baazaar film's official Twitter handle announced the release date today with a photo, which features the lead characters of the film: "Thrilled to announce that Baazaar is all set to release on April 27th, 2018. See you at the cinemas near you! Stay tuned for more updates." Baazaar is also Vinod Mehra's son Rohan Mehra's debut film.
Thrilled to announce that #Baazaar is all set to release on 27th April 2018. See you at the cinemas near you! Stay tuned for more updates.. pic.twitter.com/Ri7ClT635i— Baazaar (@BaazaarFilm) January 9, 2018
Of Baazaar and his character in the film, Saif Ali Khan earlier told PTI: "My character is like a nasty antagonist. Rohan Mehra (his debut film) is the hero. It is exciting to play strong and powerful roles. I don't distinguish between roles, it is funny. The idea is even if you play bad, if it is well-written, people don't think actors are being evil or nasty."
Produced by Nikkhil Advani, Baazaar was earlier scheduled to release in December last year but will now release in April, this year.
There were reports that Saif's Baazaar is inspired by the Hollywood movie The Wolf of Wall Street but the actor rubbished the rumours. "We are nothing like The Wolf of Wall Street," Saif told PTI.
