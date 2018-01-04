Saif Ali Khan On Bazaar: It Is Strong, Dramatic And More Real Saif Ali Khan will soon star in Bazaar and Kaalakaandi

"Not all commercial films are fluff and sometimes an actor gets an opportunity to explore oneself as an artiste," says Saif Ali Khan, who will soon feature in. The actor says that his upcoming filmis one such project. The film is directed by Gaurav Chawla and is set in the world of stock markets and trading. "I think commercial cinema can sometimes give you an opportunity to do good acting. Because it is strong and more dramatic. I really enjoyed that experience of making the commercial cinema more believable and play it like it is more real," Saif Ali Khan told news agency PTI.Saif Ali Khan will feature as the antagonist (street-smart Gujarati businessman) in. Of the film, Saif told PTI: "The intention ofwas to create a human drama against the backdrop of the stock market. My character is like a nasty antagonist. Rohan Mehra (his debut film) is the hero. It is exciting to play strong and powerful roles. I don't distinguish between roles , it is funny. The idea is even if you play bad, if it is well-written, people don't think actors are being evil or nasty," Saif added.There were reports that Saif'sis inspired by the Hollywood moviebut the actor rubbished the claims.is a celebration and exploration of the extremes of money and capitalism. So you have a guy who is out of his mind on money and drugs, losing the plot in California, within the law, outside the law, nobody knows. We are nothing like," Saif told PTI.Produced by Nikkhil Advani, the film was scheduled to release in December last year but got postponed. The new release date is yet to be announced. Saif Ali Khan was last seen inand his upcoming film is Kaalakaandi, which will hit the screens on January 12.(With inputs from PTI)