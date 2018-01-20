This Is When Janhvi Kapoor And Ishaan Khatter's Dhadak Will Release. Karan Johar Posts Update

Highlights
- Dhadak will hit the screens in July
- Karan Johar shared a new poster and announced the release date
- Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter will star in the film
Here's what Karan Johar posted.
#6monthstoDHADAK#dhadak releasing 20th JULY 2018! Directed by @ShashankKhaitan and PRESENTING #janhvi and #Ishaan@DharmaMovies@ZeeStudios_@apoorvamehta18pic.twitter.com/ECM0IYFOUo— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) January 20, 2018
Recently, Karan Johar also shared a picture from the sets of the film, which showed Janhvi and her co-star Ishaan filming an emotional scene.
Dhadak's shoot was also held in Udaipur, where Janhvi's actress mother Sridevi had accompanied her. In Dhadak, Janhvi's wardrobe is courtesy of designer Manish Malhotra, who had shared these pictures from the film's sets:
#jhanvikapoor s first day of shoot .... #morning #Udaipur #selfie time with @sridevi.kapoor #janvhikapoor both in #manishmalhotralabel #signsture #shawls with #Kashmiri #threadwork on the sets of #Dhadak' @dharmamovies @karanjohar @shashankkhaitan #ishan #costumedesign #manishmalhotraworld @mmalhotraworld @janhvikapoor_6
Shashank Khaitan, who has directed Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhani and Badrinath Ki Dulhania, says that Ishaan and Janhvi are very hardworking. "Janhvi and Ishaan are great people and are very hardworking. These are the two things that I always look for in actors," he told news agency PTI.
Dhadak, as mentioned before, is a remake of Sairat, a Marathi blockbuster whose lead actress also won a National Award. Shashank Khaitan told news agency PTI that the basic premise of the two films is same but the setting of Dhadak is different. "The basic premise (of Dhadak and Sairat) is same. But there are variations. My story is based on another set up. It is (set) in Rajasthan. It comes with its own challenges, conflicts and style of a love story. We are adapting Sairat into the world that we want to," he said.
(With PTI inputs)