<i>Son Of Sardaar 2</i> Release Date Postponed, To Now Clash With Triptii Dimri-Siddhant Chaturvedi's <i>Dhadak 2</i>

Ajay Devgn's upcoming comedy film Son of Sardaar 2, alongside Mrunal Thakur, was slated to release in theatres on July 25, 2025. Earlier today, the makers took to social media to announce that the release date has now been postponed to August 1, 2025.

Currently, the box office is witnessing a storm with Mohit Suri's Saiyaara emerging as a blockbuster. Son of Sardaar 2 will now lock horns with Dhadak 2 at cinemas on August 1, 2025.

The official post shared by the makers read, "Jassi Paaji and toli will see you in cinemas worldwide on 1st August 2025."

Previous Clash Between Param Sundari And Son Of Sardaar 2

Earlier, Param Sundari was set to release on July 25, 2025, along with Son of Sardaar 2. However, the makers subtly confirmed that the Janhvi Kapoor- Sidharth Malhotra starrer has been postponed to an August release recently.

Maalik starring Rajkummar Rao and Manushi Chhillar, which hit the screens on July 11, 2025, had two teasers attached with its prints.

The revised teaser of Param Sundari that was unveiled with Maalik's theatrical prints was the same as the one dropped earlier in May. However, there was an updated slate at the end of the teaser where "This July" was swapped with "This August."

While the original teaser ended with "In cinemas, July 25", the latest one has the new version "In cinemas worldwide this August" incorporated in it.

Son Of Sardaar 2 Trailer

Packed with action, humour, and Punjabi flair, the trailer promises a high-energy entertainer set against the scenic backdrop of Scotland. The trailer opens with a burst of nostalgia from Son of Sardaar, quickly plunging viewers back into the wild and hilarious world of Jassi.

Directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, the film also marks the final screen appearance of Mukul Dev, who passed away on May 23, 2025. The ensemble cast includes Sanjay Mishra, Vindu Dara Singh, Dolly Ahluwalia, Neeru Bajwa, Chunky Panday, Kubbra Sait, Deepak Dobriyal, Vindu Dara Singh, Roshni Walia, Sharat Saxena, and Sahil Mehta.

Presented by Jio Studios and Devgn Films, A Devgn Films and SOS 2 Limited production, Son of Sardar 2 is produced by Ajay Devgn and Jyoti Deshpande.

In A Nutshell

Son of Sardaar 2 will not be hitting the screens on August 1, 2025. The film will have a box office clash with Dhadak 2, led by Triptii Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi.