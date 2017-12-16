Janhvi Kapoor's Dhadak Shoot's 'Progressing Rapidly.' Karan Johar Shares Pic

Janhvi Kapoor's debut film Dhadak is going as per schedule. Producer of the film, Karan Johar, shared a new picture from the sets, which show Janhvi and her co-star Ishaan Khatter filming an (maybe) emotional scene. He captioned it: "Janhvi and Ishaan in Dhadak. Shoot progressing rapidly. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, releasing July 6, 2018." Janhvi and Ishaan look determined to get the scene right. Dhadak, which is inspired by Marathi blockbuster Sairat, is Janhvi and Ishaan's Bollywood debut film, however, Ishaan has already starred in Iranian director Majid Majidi's Beyond The Clouds.
Take a look at Ishaan and Janhvi filming Dhadak:
Shashank Khaitan, who has directed Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt in the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhani and Badrinath Ki Dulhania, says that Ishaan and Janhvi are very hardworking. "Janhvi and Ishaan are great people and are very hardworking. These are the two things that I always look for in actors," he told news agency PTI.
The film's shoot was earlier being held in Udaipur, where Janhvi's actress mother Sridevi had accompanied her. In Dhadak, Janhvi's wardrobe is courtesy of designer Manish Malhotra, who had shared these pictures from the film's sets:
#jhanvikapoor s first day of shoot .... #morning #Udaipur #selfie time with @sridevi.kapoor #janvhikapoor both in #manishmalhotralabel #signsture #shawls with #Kashmiri #threadwork on the sets of #Dhadak' @dharmamovies @karanjohar @shashankkhaitan #ishan #costumedesign #manishmalhotraworld @mmalhotraworld @janhvikapoor_6
Dhadak, as mentioned before, is a remake of Sairat, a Marathi blockbuster whose lead actress also won a National Award. Shashank Khaitan told news agency PTI that the basic premise of the two films is same but the setting of Dhadak is different. "The basic premise (of Dhadak and Sairat) is same. But there are variations. My story is based on another set up. It is (set) in Rajasthan. It comes with its own challenges, conflicts and style of a love story. We are adapting Sairat into the world that we want to," he said.
Dhadak releases on July 6 before Janhvi's contemporary Sara Ali Khan's (daughter of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh) Kedarnath.