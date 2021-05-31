This Is What Malaika Arora Has To Say About Arjun Kapoor Watching His Film With Pet Pooch Max

Arjun Kapoor with Max. (courtesy Arjunkapoor)

Highlights Arjun posted a video with his pet pooch Max

Arjun's cousin Rhea commented "Aww"

Arjun featured in the film with Parineeti Chopra

Arjun Kapoor posted an adorable video of himself along with his pet pooch Max on his Instagram profile on Monday. In the video, he can be seen watching his film Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar along with his pet pooch Max. Sharing the video, he captioned the post: "Even Max managed to find the time to watch Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar after hearing the rave reviews... Have you seen it yet?" Guess who dropped a comment on Arjun's post, his rumoured girlfriend Malaika Arora. "So cute," she commented on the post. Arjun's cousin and producer Rhea Kapoor wrote "Aww" in the comments section.

See Malaika Arora's comment on the post here:

Screenshot of Malaika Arora's comment on Arjun Kapoor's post..

This is what Arjun Kapoor posted:

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora send the Internet into a tizzy every time they make an appearance together. They made their relationship Instagram official on Arjun Kapoor's birthday in 2019. Malaika Arora was previously married to film producer and actor Arbaaz Khan. They were married for 19 years and got divorced in 2017. They are parents to 18-year-old Arhaan. Arjun and Malaika frequently feature on each other's Instagram profiles and we simply love it when that happens.

Arjun Kapoor was seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, in which he shared screen space with Parineeti Chopra. He also starred in Sardar Ka Grandson recently. Last year, he featured in the period drama Panipat along with Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt. He will next be seen in Bhoot Police with Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam.

In terms of work, Malaika Arora was last seen as one of the judges in the dance reality show India's Best Dancer, alongside choreographers Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur.