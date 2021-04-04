Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor And Arhaan Celebrate Easter At Joyce Arora's Home. Pics Here

Malaika Arora with Arjun Kapoor in a fan club pic (courtesy mallaarorafc )

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor celebrated Easter together on Sunday. The venue was Malaika's mom Joyce Arora's Mumbai residence. On Sunday afternoon, star couple Malaika and Arjun were spotted arriving at Joyce Arora's residence together. Before heading inside, the couple briefly posed for the paparazzi eagerly waiting to catch a glimpse of the duo. Malaika, who is always nicely put together, was stunning in a yellow cut-out dress while Arjun Kapoor was his usual casual self. Later in the evening, Arjun Kapoor was spotted exiting Joyce Arora's home and leaving in his car. Malaika Arora stayed on and continued Easter festivities with her family members.

Photos of Malaika and Arjun have been curated by fan clubs, who shared them on social media. Here are glimpses of Malaika and Arjun's Easter Sunday:

For the Easter Sunday, Malaika was also joined by her sister Amrita Arora and her husband Shakeel Ladak. The Arora sisters were spotted chilling at Joyce Arora's balcony in the evening. Malaika's son Arhaan was also part of the festivities at Joyce Arora's home. Arhaan is Malaika's son with former husband Arbaaz Khan, who is currently dating Giorgia Andriani. Arhaan has accompanied Malaika to her lunch dates with Arjun Kapoor before and has also hung out with Arbaaz and Giorgia together.

Last week, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor spent the weekend in Alibaug as guests of Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani. After keeping their relationship under wraps, Malaika Arora confirmed she's dating Arjun Kapoor on the actor's birthday in 2019.