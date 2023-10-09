Amitabh Bachchan's 'Very Complicated' Defence Of His Sunday Meet And Greet Look

Image shared by Amitabh Bachchan (Courtesy: amitabhbachchan)

Every Sunday megastar Amitabh Bachchan comes out of his house Jalsa to meet and greet his fans. However, he shared an amusing moment from a typical fan meet-and-greet on social media. He took to his Instagram handle to share a picture of him outside his house and wrote in the caption, "After seeing the picture someone said, brother, your nada is hanging; We said, Bhaisaheb, not Nada, this is the fashion of today's generation is hanging."

His hilarious post drew the attention of netizens on social media. One of his fans wrote, "Hahahaha sir fashion aur swag aapne define kiaa tha.. now this generation is just ruining it. You always rock"

Another mentioned, "Very complicated argument Sir"

Recently, Big B flaunted his rough and tough edgy leather look on his social media handle. Taking to Instagram, Amitabh shared a stunning picture of himself.

In the frame, he can be seen posing in a white t-shirt that he teamed up with a black leather jacket, grey trousers and black leather boots while sitting on a chair.

Big B accessorized his look with a pair of reading glasses and a red scarf wrapped around his neck.

Sharing the picture, he wrote, "... those were never the days .. the days are NOW. !!"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Big B was last seen in the family entertainer film Uunchai along with Anupam Kher, Parineeti Chopra and Boman Irani. Helmed by Sooraj Barjatya, the film got positive responses from the audience.

He will next be seen in Kalki 2898 AD alongside Deepika Padukone and Prabhas. He will also be seen in Ribhu Dasgupta's next courtroom drama film Section 84.

After 32 years, Amitabh will reunite with star Rajinikanth in Thalaivar 170. TJ Gnanavel directs Thalaivar 170.

Ritika Singh, Manju Warrier, Tushara Vijayan, Rana Daggubati, and Fahadh Faasil have also been cast as extras. Rajinikanth is expected to play a retired police officer in the film.