'This Is Me And I Am Embracing It,' Ileana D'Cruz Writes In Post On Body Positivity

Bollywood actor Ileana D'Cruz, who loves to keep it real on her Instagram profile, on Friday, shared a note on body positivity and wrote about "embracing" her real self. The actress shared a picture of herself dressed in red swimwear on her Instagram profile. She later shared the same picture on her Instagram story and added a note that read: "So easy to get sucked into apps that get you alter your body so effortlessly to make you look "slimmer," "more toned" etc, etc, etc... Proud of the fact that I have deleted all those apps and chosen this instead. This is me and I am embracing, every curve, all of me." She added the hashtag #Youarebeautiful to her post.

Ileana D'Cruz, who revealed in 2017 that she battled Body Dysmorphic Disorder for a long time, often shares posts on body image issues. The actress frequently shares no-filter pictures on her timeline as well.

The actress was last seen in The Big Bull, co-starring Abhishek Bachchan. The film was directed by filmmaker Kookie Gulati and it was produced by Ajay Devgn. The Big Bull was announced as one of the seven big Bollywood films that released on OTT platform Disney+Hotstar. The actress has also signed Unfair And Lovely with Randeep Hooda. She has also signed a project with Vidya Balan, Prati Gandhi and Sendhil Ramamurthy.

Ileana D'Cruz is best-known for her performances in Bollywood films such as Barfi!, Phata Poster Nikla Hero, Rustom and Happy Ending, to name a few. She also featured in the 2019 comedy Pagalpanti, which starred Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Urvashi Rautela, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda in pivotal roles.