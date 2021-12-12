Dear 'Haters', Ileana D'Cruz Has A Message For You. See What She Posted

Ileana D'Cruz shared this image. (courtesy: ileana)

Ileana D'Cruz, who is having the time of her life, has been actively sharing pictures from her Maldives holiday. The actress shared a series of pictures, in which she can be seen chilling in the blue waters of Maldives. She captioned it: "Weekend mood. Photograph by my sneaky photographer." She also posted another picture, in which she can be seen goofily posing. She captioned the post: "Can't see the haters with my eyes closed." Earlier, she also shared an "Expectation vs reality" post. "Reality being what most of my photos look like," she wrote.

The actress was last seen in The Big Bull, co-starring Abhishek Bachchan. The film was directed by filmmaker Kookie Gulati and it was produced by Ajay Devgn. The Big Bull was announced as one of the seven big Bollywood films that released on OTT platform Disney+Hotstar. The actress has also signed Unfair And Lovely with Randeep Hooda. She has also signed a project with Vidya Balan, Prati Gandhi and Sendhil Ramamurthy.

Ileana D'Cruz is best-known for her performances in Bollywood films such as Barfi!, Phata Poster Nikla Hero, Rustom and Happy Ending, to name a few. She also featured in the 2019 comedy Pagalpanti, which starred Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Urvashi Rautela, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda in pivotal roles.